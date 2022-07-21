National Digest: Dartmouth gets first female president

Gift Article Share

Dartmouth gets first female president Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A cognitive scientist who leads a well-known women’s college was named Thursday to become the first female president of Dartmouth College in its 252-year history. Sian Beilock, 46, president of Barnard College in New York, will assume the presidency of the Ivy League’s smallest university in July 2023. The announcement comes as Dartmouth is marking the 50th anniversary of coeducation on its New Hampshire campus. The first class of new undergraduates to include women matriculated in 1972.

Dartmouth, founded in 1769, enrolled 6,300 students in fall 2020, including 4,200 undergraduates.

Beilock will succeed Philip J. Hanlon, who is ending a 10-year run as president after the next school year. She earned a bachelor’s degree in cognitive science from the University of California at San Diego and doctorates in kinesiology and psychology from Michigan State University.

Women have served as president at most of the Ivy League schools. Yale University was led by a pioneering female acting president, Hanna Holborn Gray, in 1977-1978, but it has not had a woman hold the job in a permanent capacity. Columbia University has not yet had a female president.

— Nick Anderson

Woman sentenced in GoFundMe scam

A woman who admitted her role in a scam that raised $400,000 using a fake story about a homeless man received a one-year prison sentence in federal court Thursday.

Katelyn McClure, 32, was also ordered to make restitution and serve three years’ supervised release. The Bordentown, N.J., resident and her two accomplices are scheduled to be sentenced on state charges next month.

McClure and her then-boyfriend, Mark D’Amico, fabricated the story about homeless veteran Johnny Bobbitt Jr. giving McClure $20 when she ran out of gas on a Philadelphia highway in 2017.

In truth, state and federal prosecutors said, the group had met near a Philadelphia casino in October 2017 shortly before they told their story.

They publicized the story through local and national media interviews and created a GoFundMe account that more than 14,000 people donated to, thinking the money was to help Bobbitt, according to prosecutors. Law enforcement began investigating after Bobbitt sued the couple, accusing them of not giving him the money.

The federal criminal complaint alleged all of the money raised in the campaign was spent by March 2018, with large chunks spent by McClure and D’Amico on a recreational vehicle, a BMW and trips to casinos in Las Vegas and New Jersey.

D’Amico pleaded guilty to federal charges and was sentenced in April to 27 months in prison. He was also ordered to make restitution.

Bobbitt was sentenced to five years’ probation on state charges in 2019.

— Associated Press

9 hurt as shuttle bus crashes at Los Angeles airport: Nine people were injured when a shuttle bus crashed into a pole at Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday, authorities said. Two of the nine passengers suffered life-threatening injuries, said Margaret Stewart, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department. There were 23 passengers and the driver aboard the bus. The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m. near an administrative building as the bus was traveling from the taxi and ride-hailing services parking lot on its way back to the main terminal, an airport spokesperson said.

— Associated Press

