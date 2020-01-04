Officials said movement at three state prisons, three privately managed prisons and 15 regional prisons is limited to emergencies. Parchman’s inmates have been transferred to more-secure units at the facility in an attempt to quell the violence, authorities said.

During an emergency count about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Parchman staff noticed that David May, 42, and Dillion Williams, 27, were missing, officials said. May is serving a life sentence for two aggravated assault convictions; Williams is serving 40 years for residential burglary and aggravated assault. State and local police are helping in the search for the men.

Woman sought in attack on Muslim student: Authorities issued an arrest warrant Friday for a woman accused of trying to choke a Muslim student with her headscarf and then harassing her by stripping down at a train station in Portland, Ore. Jasmine R. Campbell, 23, has been indicted on hate crime, attempted strangulation, harassment and criminal mischief charges in the Nov. 12 attack at a downtown MAX station. The warrant was issued after she failed to appear in court Friday. The Multnomah County district attorney's office said Campbell grabbed the religious head cover worn by the Portland State University student to try to choke the student with it. Prosecutors said Campbell then stripped down and rubbed the student's hijab over her own breasts and genitals while disparaging Muslims.