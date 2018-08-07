NEW YORK

Fetus found aboard plane at LaGuardia

A fetus was found aboard an American Airlines plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport on Tuesday, according to news reports.

WNBC New York reported that a cleaning crew found the 5- or 6-month-old fetus in the toilet of one of the plane’s bathrooms. The jet had originated in Charlotte and had been parked in a hangar when the fetus was discovered, the station said.

Airline officials said they were cooperating with the authorities. The Queens County district attorney is looking into the matter.

— Lori Aratani

NEW MEXICO

Remains of a boy found on a compound

A New Mexico sheriff says searchers have found the remains of a boy on a property where authorities raided a makeshift compound last week in search of a missing Georgia child.

Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said Tuesday that the remains were found Monday after a search in Amalia. Authorities are awaiting a positive identification.

Authorities say the search for Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, of Georgia, led them Friday to the squalid compound where they found his father, Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, four other adults and 11 children living in filthy conditions.

The adults are facing child abuse charges. Siraj Ibn Wahhaj is accused of leaving Georgia in December with his then-3-year-old son.

— Associated Press

ARIZONA

Court: Border Patrol agent can be sued

A federal appeals court has ruled that a Border Patrol agent who fatally shot a Mexican teen on the other side of the border doesn’t have immunity and can be sued by the boy’s family for violating his civil rights.

The ruling Tuesday has wide implications and came almost two years after the agent’s attorney argued he was immune from a civil lawsuit because the U.S. Constitution didn’t extend to Jose Antonio Elena Rodriguez, 16, who was in Mexico when agent Lonnie Swartz shot him about 10 times through a border fence. The Border Patrol has said Elena Rodriguez was throwing rocks at Swartz, endangering his life.

— Associated Press

Storm injures 5 at zoo: A Colorado zoo is cleaning up after a hailstorm that killed two birds and sent five people to the hospital. The president of the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, Bob Chastain, said Tuesday that hail between about 3 to 4 inches smashed the skylights of several buildings, including some where animals are kept, on Monday. He says some workers were injured as they tried to get animals to safety. The zoo said one of the animals killed was a rare 13-year-old African vulture.

Lessons from space: The first of New Hampshire teacher Christa McAuliffe's lost lessons was finally released from space Tuesday, 32 years after she died aboard the space shuttle Challenger. NASA and the Challenger Center for Space Science Education posted a video of astronaut-educator Ricky Arnold performing one of her experiments aboard the International Space Station. The first 4½-minute lesson demonstrates how a mixture separates into its individual parts. Altogether, about four lessons are planned.

Hate-crime charge in Calif.: The accused killer of Blaze Bernstein, a University of Pennsylvania student who was slain this year in California, has been charged with a hate crime. Authorities in Orange County, Calif., say Samuel Lincoln Woodward — a member of a neo-Nazi group — killed Bernstein for being gay. Bernstein, a psychology student who was visiting his hometown on winter break, disappeared Jan. 2 after driving to Borrego Park in Lake Forest with Woodward. After a week-long search, Orange County investigators found his body in a shallow grave. He had been stabbed numerous times. Woodward told authorities that Bernstein had tried to kiss him on the lips just hours before the student's disappearance, said an affidavit obtained by the Orange County Register.

— From news services