Hartsock said investigators were trying to determine how the student obtained the gun and what may have prompted the shooting.
The school was locked down and parents were asked to pick up their children.
Friday marked the third day of classes for Albuquerque’s public school district.
Gunfire also was reported Thursday night at a sports bar and restaurant near a busy Albuquerque shopping district. Police said one person was killed and three were injured after someone pulled out a gun during a fight. No arrests have been made in that case.
— Associated Press
FLORIDA
Toddler shoots, kills mom during Zoom call
A toddler accidentally shot and killed a Florida woman who was on a Zoom call with her co-workers this week, after the child found an unsecured, loaded handgun, police said.
Shamaya Lynn, 21, has been identified by local media as the mother of the child who fatally shot her Wednesday morning in Altamonte Springs, Fla.
A co-worker on the Zoom call told the Altamonte Springs Police Department that they saw a toddler in the background of Lynn’s Orlando-area apartment and heard a noise. Lynn fell backward and never returned to the call, the co-worker told police.
When police and paramedics responded around 11 a.m., they found the 21-year-old with a fatal gunshot wound to her head. First-responders attempted to administer aid, but it was too late, police said.
“Investigators determined that the injury was caused by a toddler who found a loaded handgun, which was left unsecured by an adult in the apartment,” police said.
The handgun belongs to the father of the victim’s two young children, WESH television station reported. The man in question has yet to be publicly identified.
Neither child was injured during the fatal shooting, police said. They are now in the care of relatives, according to WESH.
— Timothy Bella
GEORGIA
Two indicted in girl's shooting death
A prosecutor on Friday announced the indictment of two alleged gang members on charges related to the shooting death last year of an 8-year-old girl in Atlanta.
Secoriea Turner was killed July 4, 2020, while riding in an SUV with her mother and her mother’s friend near the Wendy’s restaurant where Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, had been killed by a White police officer just weeks earlier.
A grand jury returned a 37-count indictment against Julian Conley and Jerrion McKinney. Conley is charged with malice murder and felony murder in Secoriea’s killing, and both men face aggravated assault, gun and gang-related charges.
“We are alleging that Mr. Conley fired into the car when it did not to stop and respect their barricade, and that led to the tragic killing of Secoriea Turner,” Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis said.
Both men had previously been arrested in connection with Secoriea’s killing and were being held without bond.
Conley, 20, was arrested last year. Conley’s attorney did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Friday but has previously said his client was peacefully protesting and witnessed the shooting but did not open fire himself.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced last week the arrest of 23-year-old McKinney.
Willis said the two men were members of the Bloods street gang.
The Wendy’s was set on fire the day after Brooks’ killing, and people protesting police brutality camped out at the site during the weeks that followed. Makeshift barricades had been set up in the area by members of the Bloods street gang.
The charred shell of the restaurant was demolished on July 14, 2020.
— Associated Press