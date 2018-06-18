JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Acting DEA head says he'll retire

The acting head of the Drug Enforcement Administration told staff Monday he is retiring, saying that running the agency as a temporary fill-in had become “increasingly challenging.”

Robert W. Patterson, who has worked at the DEA for 30 years, sent an email to employees Monday afternoon saying he will retire in about two weeks.

Patterson said he “realized that the administrator of the DEA needs to decide and address priorities for years into the future — something which has become increasingly challenging in an acting capacity.” His email was reviewed by The Washington Post.

It was not immediately clear who would succeed Patterson as acting DEA administrator.

Patterson became the agency’s acting head in October, following the departure of Chuck Rosenberg, who had also served as an acting, rather than Senate-confirmed, head of the agency. Rosenberg’s departure came after months of tension between him and Attorney General Jeff Sessions over marijuana research policy and the Trump administration’s focus on pursuing the MS-13 street gang, rather than sophisticated drug cartels.

Rosenberg had also put himself at odds with the president, emailing staff members that Trump had “condoned police misconduct” in remarking to officers in Long Island that they need not protect suspects’ heads when loading them into police vehicles.

Patterson, a New Jersey native, began his DEA career in the New York office, pursuing racketeering cases.

— Devlin Barrett and Julie Tate

PENNSYLVANIA

Rendell says he has had Parkinson's for years

Former Pennsylvania governor Ed Rendell said Monday that he was diagnosed 3½ years ago with Parkinson’s disease, but said he believes that treatment has stopped the progression of the disease and he has maintained his quality of life.

Rendell, 74, made the announcement at Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia with officials and doctors from the University of Pennsylvania as part of a public service message to urge people who suspect they have symptoms to get diagnosed and get treatment early.

Parkinson’s disease involves a loss of brain cells controlling movement. Besides tremors, it can cause rigid, halting walking, slowed speech and sometimes dementia. Symptoms worsen over time and there is no cure.

Rendell (D) was Pennsylvania’s two-term governor from 2003 through 2010 and served as Philadelphia mayor before that.

— Associated Press

MAINE

Bus employee was mistaken on citizenship

A New England bus company says an employee made a mistake when he said passengers have to be U.S. citizens to ride following a customs citizenship check.

The Portland Press Herald reported that a video recorded by a Concord Coach Lines passenger on May 28 shows a Customs and Border Protection agent at a Bangor bus station asking passengers whether they are American citizens. A terminal employee said riders had to be citizens when a passenger asked.

Concord Coach Lines said Friday that they allow all people to ride “regardless of citizenship.” The company said the employee was “unprepared” and made a mistake when he falsely claimed riders must be citizens. A Customs and Border Protection spokeswoman said the department increased citizen checkpoints to bolster border security.

— Associated Press

Freight train derails, catches fire: A freight train derailed in southwest Indiana and several train cars caught fire, possibly because of a propane leak, forcing the mandatory evacuation of nearby homes Monday, officials said. The train derailed Sunday evening near a trailer park in Princeton, about 150 miles southwest of Indianapolis, police said.

— Associated Press