A prosecutor, Carrie Wood, apologized to Ogrod, who still faces a small chance of a third trial, at a hearing Friday.

The girl was found by a neighbor in a TV box left on a curbside about 1,000 feet from her home in July 1988. She had head wounds and had been partially wrapped in a garbage bag.

Ogrod, 23 at the time and now 55, lived nearby. He was arrested for the crime four years later while working as a bakery truck driver.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Chinese men sentenced for taking base photos

Three Chinese nationals have been sentenced to prison for illegally taking photographs at a Florida Navy base.

Lyuyou Liao, 27, was sentenced Friday to 12 months in prison, after pleading guilty to illegally entering NAS Key West on Dec. 26 and taking photographs and video of property on the Truman Annex of the station, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the South District of Florida and the FBI said.

Two others, Jielun Zhang, 25, and Yuhao Wang, 24, were sentenced to 12 months and nine months in prison, respectively, for entering the naval air station in Key West on Jan. 4, and taking photographs of military and naval infrastructure. All three were ordered to serve one year of probation.

A fourth Chinese man, Zhao Qianli, pleaded guilty last year to illegally taking photographs at the same installation. Qianli, 20, was sentenced to a year in federal prison.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Ivanka Trump speech to tech school canceled

A Kansas technical school canceled plans for Ivanka Trump to give a virtual commencement speech to graduates because of criticism of President Trump’s response to protests over the death of George Floyd.

Administrators at Wichita State University and WSU Tech announced the decision late Thursday, just hours after they had announced the president’s daughter would be speaking to WSU Tech graduates. Administrators of both universities, which are affiliated, said Saturday’s graduation for the technical university would be “refocused” on students, with a nursing graduate as the only speaker.

During the ceremony, WSU Tech students will be able to hear prerecorded congratulatory messages from more than 30 speakers, including Ivanka Trump.

She visited WSU Tech’s National Center for Aviation Training last fall.