IDAHO

Nuclear waste project to be shut down

Federal officials will shut down an Idaho nuclear waste treatment project after determining that it would not be economically feasible to bring in radioactive waste from other states.

The U.S. Department of Energy, in documents released last week, said that the Advanced Mixed Waste Treatment Project that employs 650 workers will end next year.

Officials said workers are wrapping up processing 85,000 cubic yards of radioactive waste at the department’s 890-square-mile site that includes the Idaho National Laboratory.

The Idaho treatment plant compacts transuranic waste, making it easier to ship and put into long-term storage at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in New Mexico.

NEW YORK

Man dead in apparent murder-suicide bid

A Westchester County corrections officer was killed and two others were seriously wounded in what authorities said was an attempted murder-suicide.

The shootings happened late Friday in Yonkers, N.Y.

Yonkers police said corrections officer Edward Quinoy, 40, forced his way into the home where his ex-girlfriend lived with a male companion and the man’s mother.

Police told the Journal News that Quinoy opened fire at the couple, and they fired back.

Quinoy was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police said the shot to the head that killed him might have been self-inflicted.

The surviving victims are also Westchester County corrections officers. Both were hospitalized in serious condition.

48 arrested at Yale protest over fossil fuel investments: Yale University police arrested 48 people who were protesting the Ivy League school's investments in fossil fuel companies and its Puerto Rico debt holdings. The arrests came during a sit-in demonstration Friday inside Yale's investment office as more than 300 students and community members rallied outside the building. Protesters demanded that Yale divest itself of endowment funds from fossil fuel companies because of concerns about climate change. They also said they wanted Yale to cancel its holdings in a fund that holds some of Puerto Rico's massive debt while the island struggles to recover from hurricane damage.

On-duty FBI agent shot in shoulder in New York: Police said an FBI agent was shot in the shoulder in New York City. New York City police said the male agent was shot while on duty at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Canarsie section of Brooklyn. Details of the shooting were not immediately available. The agent was taken to Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn and was being treated for a wound that was not considered life-threatening, authorities said. No arrest was made Saturday in the shooting.

Google worker found dead at N.Y.C. office: Police said a 22-year-old software engineer was found dead at Google's New York City headquarters. Scott Krulcik was found unconscious on the sixth floor of the company's offices in Chelsea about 9 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead by paramedics. Police said there were no signs of trauma and the death does not appear to be suspicious. The city medical examiner's office will determine the cause of death. Google representatives did not immediately return emails seeking comment.

