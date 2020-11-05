U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres late Thursday directed prosecutors to state their position on the request at a status conference in the case on Monday.

An indictment alleges that Shea let co-defendants, including former Trump chief strategist Steve K. Bannon, move money through a shell company he controlled to hide how donations were spent. Bannon and two other defendants allegedly promised donors no money would be diverted.

AD

AD

Shea and Bannon are free on bail after pleading not guilty after their arrests this summer on charges that they unlawfully raised over $25 million for the “We Build the Wall” campaign. A trial is scheduled for May.

Shea’s lawyer, John Meringolo, wrote that the case has few ties to New York City, while Shea allegedly carried out his crimes while living in Castle Rock, Colo., where he has lived most of his life and where he owns a fledgling energy drink company called Winning Energy.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Court orders woman freed in kidnap case

A federal appeals court ordered the immediate release of a Russian mother whose case garnered international attention after she was convicted of kidnapping for moving her children from the United States to Russia amid a divorce.

AD

Bogdana Alexandrovna Osipova, who is referred to by her married name of Mobley in court documents, was convicted in Kansas last year of one count of international parental kidnapping and two counts of attempting to extort money.

AD

A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit overturned the two extortion convictions in August but upheld the conviction for parental kidnapping, sending the case back to U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren for resentencing.

Federal prosecutors did not fight the panel’s decision, telling Melgren in a filing that further review was not authorized by the Solicitor General’s Office.

Osipova, who has been imprisoned since her 2017 arrest, sought her release because she had already served the maximum three-year prison sentence allowed on the remaining count. She filed an emergency appeal after Melgren did not immediately free her.

AD

The federal appeals panel told Melgren on Wednesday to order her release and schedule a date for resentencing via videoconferencing.

— Associated Press

AD

FLORIDA

Rapist found after decades as fugitive

A convicted rapist has been arrested in Florida more than 40 years after skipping out on his Connecticut prison sentence and assuming a stolen identity, authorities said.

Douglas Bennett, 76, was arrested Wednesday at his Clearwater home and charged with passport fraud and aggravated identity theft. He faces up to 12 years in federal prison, which would be served before any state sentence. A warrant for his arrest was still active from Connecticut.

According to a criminal complaint, Bennett submitted a passport application in July 2016 using the name, date of birth and Social Security number of a person who was born in 1940 and died in 1945. Emergency contact information in the application led investigators to suspect Bennett’s true identity, which they confirmed with fingerprints after his arrest, the complaint said.

AD

AD

Bennett was convicted in 1975 by a Connecticut jury of robbery, kidnapping, sexual contact, rape and deviate sexual intercourse. He was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison but remained free on bail while he appealed. After losing his appeal, Bennett never turned himself in, records show. Bennett assumed the fraudulent identity in 1977 and remained a fugitive for more than 40 years, the complaint said.

The rape occurred in February 1974 in Wethersfield, Conn., according to a 1976 appeal ruling, which also said Bennett lived in Granby, Mass., and had worked for the victim’s father. The appeal ruling said the victim’s father allegedly had owed Bennett money.