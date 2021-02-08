Tenney had held the seat in the Utica-Binghamton district for one term before Brindisi narrowly won it in 2018. Last Friday, after three months of challenges and reviews of vote tabulations, New York State Supreme Court Justice Scott DelConte ruled that Tenney had won by 109 votes and the state should certify her as the winner.

FLORIDA

Sheriff: Hacker tried to taint city's water

A hacker remotely gained access to a Florida city’s water treatment plant in an unsuccessful attempt to fill the water supply with a potentially harmful chemical, authorities said.

An unknown person breached a computer system for the city of Oldsmar’s water treatment plant on Friday and briefly increased the amount of sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million, Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said during a news conference Monday.

Sodium hydroxide, also called lye, is used to treat water acidity but the compound is also found in cleaning supplies such as soaps and drain cleaners. It can cause irritation, burns and other complications in larger quantities.

A supervisor saw the chemical being tampered with and was able to intervene and reverse it. Oldsmar is about 15 miles northwest of Tampa and the city’s 15,000 residents were not at risk, officials said.

“At no time was there a significant adverse effect on the water being treated,” Gualtieri said. “Importantly, the public was never in danger.”

Oldsmar officials have since disabled the remote-access system, and say there were other safeguards to prevent the increased amount of the chemical from getting into the water.

GEORGIA

Army major gets 30 years for child porn

An Army officer in Georgia who held a top-secret security clearance has been sentenced to serve three decades in federal prison for producing child pornography, authorities said Monday.

A federal judge sentenced 41-year-old Jason Michael Musgrove to serve 30 years after he pleaded guilty to production of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine said in a news release. Musgrove must also pay $9,000 in restitution to the victims and register as a sex offender.

When Musgrove was arrested in December 2019, he was a U.S. Army major assigned to the Army Cyber Command at Fort Gordon in Augusta, where he worked as an integrated threats operations officer with a top-secret security clearance.

The news release says Musgrove faces administrative separation from the Army, which essentially means he is being discharged.

Musgrove’s actions were uncovered by the FBI, the release said.

ILLINOIS

Man sentenced for sex assault during robbery

An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.

Nicholas August, of Rockford, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. Under his plea agreement, 22 other counts he had faced, including armed robbery, were dismissed. August, 39, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence.

Police said August entered Heritage Credit Union in Rockford on Jan. 3, 2020, and threatened employees during the robbery with a pellet gun that resembled a real firearm. He then took a female employee hostage and ordered other employees out of the building, authorities said.

August sexually assaulted his hostage during the seven-hour standoff with police before he released her and surrendered.