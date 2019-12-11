An electrocardiogram, ultrasound and two blood tests showed no heart attack and no heart damage, Cevasco said. But a CT scan showed partial blockage of an artery that probably was the cause of the symptoms, the statement said.

Lieu underwent surgery Tuesday. He was expected to miss House votes this week.

Lieu serves on the Judiciary Committee, which is set to vote to recommend articles of impeachment against President Trump.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Boy charged in attack on school official

A 16-year-old Wisconsin boy who was shot while attacking a school resource officer with a barbecue fork texted a friend weeks earlier that he was planning to grab the officer’s gun and either shoot himself or the officer, prosecutors alleged Wednesday.

Grant Fuhrman was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Dec. 3 attack on Oshkosh West High School Resource Officer Mike Wissink. Wissink shot and wounded Fuhrman during the attack, which happened in Wissink’s office. Cash bond was set at $1 million.

According to the criminal complaint, Fuhrman texted a friend in late September or early October to bet him that Fuhrman would not go to Wissink’s office and stab him with a pencil, take Wissink’s gun out of his holster and either shoot himself or the officer. The friend said she felt responsible for what happened to Wissink because she did not report it.

Fuhrman appeared in court via video Wednesday with his attorney. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 16.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Execution put on hold over racism claim

The pending execution of a black inmate was put on hold Wednesday by Tennessee’s highest court after the inmate said racism tainted the jury selection at his trial.

In August, a Nashville judge approved an agreement between Abu-Ali Abdur’Rahman and Nashville’s district attorney to resentence Abdur’Rahman to life in prison because of the racism claims. Under the order, Abdur’Rahman was to remain on death row for 30 days until the order became final, at which time he would be reclassified and moved. However, Tennessee’s attorney general appealed the agreement three weeks later, putting the resentencing on hold and leaving Abdur’Rahman on death row.

Abdur’Rahman was scheduled to be executed in April, but the Tennessee Supreme Court’s Wednesday order puts that off until the appeal can be heard.

Abdur’Rahman was sentenced to die for the 1986 murder of Patrick Daniels.

— Associated Press

