COLORADO

Denver teachers planning to strike

Denver teachers are planning to strike Monday for the first time in 25 years after failed negotiations with the school district over base pay.

The teachers union and Denver Public Schools met Saturday in an attempt to reach a new contract after more than a year of negotiations, but both sides left disappointed.

The Denver Classroom Teachers Association released a statement after the meeting saying the district’s proposal lacks transparency and “pushes for failed incentives for some over meaningful base salary for all.”

“We will strike Monday for our students and for our profession, and perhaps then DPS will get the message and return to the bargaining table with a serious proposal aimed at solving the teacher turnover crisis in Denver,” said Henry Roman, president of the teachers union.

Meanwhile, schools Superintendent Susana Cordova said she was “extremely disappointed” that the union walked away from the table instead of continuing to work toward an agreement.

“We presented an updated proposal that responds to what we heard from our teachers, aligns to our values of equity and retention . . . and significantly increases the base pay for all of our educators,” Cordova said.

Teachers plan to picket around the city beginning Monday as the district tries to keep schools open by staffing them with administrators and substitutes. The district has canceled classes for about 5,000 preschoolers because it doesn’t have the staff to take care of them.

— Associated Press

S. Carolina deputy fatally shoots man: A police call that began with a complaint about a possible poisoning ended with a sheriff's deputy fatally shooting a man in South Carolina early Sunday, authorities said. A statement from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said a man called 911 about 1:30 a.m. saying he was being poisoned. Deputies arriving at a home heard a man inside claiming to have a gun and then a gunshot. A man came outside and began shooting and pointing the gun at officers, the statement said. At least one deputy returned fire, killing a man identified by the coroner as Willie Jermaine Robinson, 34, of Greenville. Deputies later found a woman inside the house who had been shot by the man, authorities said. The woman's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. The sheriff's office did not identify the officers involved in the shooting, but a department spokesman told The Greenville News that "several deputies" have been placed on administrative leave.

Man charged in fatal shooting of Milwaukee officer: A man who was charged Sunday with killing a Milwaukee officer during a drug raid on his home told investigators that he didn't realize it was police trying to break down his door, authorities said. Jordan P. Fricke, 26, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and other crimes in the fatal shooting of Officer Matthew Rittner, 35, who was part of a tactical unit trying to serve a warrant to search the home for illegal drugs and weapons on Wednesday morning. According to the criminal complaint, police announced their presence several times and said they had a search warrant, and an officer yelled "police" right before Fricke fired four rounds through a hole in the door that Rittner had made with a battering ram. Rittner died of a gunshot wound to the chest. Rittner, a 17-year member of the force, was the third Milwaukee officer killed in the line of duty in eight months. His funeral is scheduled for Wednesday at Oak Creek Assembly of God Church in Oak Creek, Wis.

Utah man dies in avalanche: A man from central Utah is dead after an avalanche buried him while he was snowmobiling about 45 miles northwest of Salt Lake City, authorities said. Summit County Sheriff's officials said the slide triggered Saturday afternoon near Coalville trapped the man in deep snow. The Deseret News reported that two fellow riders were able to dig the victim out after about half an hour. They administered lifesaving efforts for more than 40 minutes until emergency personnel arrived. A Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter flew the 49-year-old man to a hospital, but he was declared dead. His name was being withheld until family members are notified.

— From news services