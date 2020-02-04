Deputies ordered the suspect to drop the machete but he “continued to advance aggressively toward the deputies,” and one of them fired his gun, Bevens said. The man was shot and died at the scene, he said.

Bevens said the man “was known to law enforcement” but that his identity won’t be released until officials notify his family.

Detectives were working on identifying the victims and determining a motive for the attack, Bevens said.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Inmate charged with rape, killing of official

A Tennessee inmate accused of killing a corrections administrator and escaping prison on a tractor has been indicted on charges including premeditated murder and rape.

The indictment obtained by the Associated Press on Tuesday charges Curtis Ray Watson on 15 counts in the Aug. 7 killing of Tennessee Department of Corrections Administrator Debra Johnson.

Watson, 44, was on regular lawn care duties at West Tennessee State Penitentiary near Henning when he sexually assaulted and killed Johnson, 64, at her home on the prison grounds that morning, authorities said.

Watson escaped on a tractor, which was left in a cotton field about 2 miles from the prison, authorities said. Watson was found four days later after an intense manhunt.

The prison is located about 60 miles north of Memphis.

Prosecutors are considering seeking the death penalty for Watson, Lauderdale County District Attorney Mark Davidson has said.

Watson’s attorney, David Stockton, said his arraignment has been set for Feb. 18.

Watson has been serving a 15-year sentence for especially aggravated kidnapping. He also had been convicted of aggravated child abuse.

— Associated Press

NORTH CAROLINA

Man accused of setting woman on fire in car

Police in North Carolina have arrested a man accused of dousing a woman in flammable liquid and lighting her on fire while she drove alone in her car.

Venice Taylor, 41, was taken into custody hours later, during a traffic stop in Kinston on Monday night, news outlets reported.

Khloe McNeal, 24, of Kinston, was found on a sidewalk with severe burns on her upper body after a bystander flagged down a patrolling police officer, interim Kinston police chief Tim Dilday said.

McNeal was able to tell police that she was driving and came to a stop when a man approached her car, threw a flammable liquid on her and set her on fire. Investigators said they don’t think Taylor knew the victim.

McNeal was airlifted to a burn center. Her condition wasn’t known as of Monday night, news outlets said.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Two men held with 'Bag Full of Drugs'

Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled “Bag Full of Drugs,” Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state’s Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted authorities to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail.

“Note to self-do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs,’ ” deputies wrote on Facebook. “Our K-9’s can read.”