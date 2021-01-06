Detectives Myles Cosgrove, who shot Taylor, and Joshua Jaynes, who sought the warrant for the March 13 drug raid, were informed of their firings on Tuesday. Their dismissals follow that of officer Brett Hankison, who was fired in September after being indicted by a grand jury on charges of endangering Taylor’s neighbors by firing bullets that went through her home and into an adjacent apartment.
Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, was killed as officers attempted to serve a no-knock search warrant. None of the three White officers who fired into her home were charged by a grand jury.
ILLINOIS
Chicago priest moved over abuse allegations
An activist Chicago Catholic priest who has garnered attention for taking on everyone from drug dealers to Jerry Springer said Wednesday that he is “devastated” by allegations that he sexually abused a minor more than 40 years ago.
“I am devastated, hurt and yes angry, but I am first, a person of Faith, I Trust God. Please keep me in prayer,” the Rev. Michael Pfleger said in a message posted on Facebook, after the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Chicago announced the allegations on Tuesday.
Pfleger’s post came after Cardinal Blase Cupich posted online a letter to the Faith Community of Saint Sabina on the city’s South Side, saying that the 70-year-old Pfleger was stepping aside from his duties at his longtime parish and had agreed to live elsewhere.
Cupich’s letter did not offer any details about the sexual abuse, including where it took place. The letter said the archdiocese’s Office for the Protection of Children and Youth would be available to answer parishioners’ questions.
Pfleger has been the pastor at St. Sabina since 1981.