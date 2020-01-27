The fire began just after midnight at Jackson County Park Marina and quickly consumed the dock as people were sleeping. The wooden dock and at least 35 vessels went up in flames and an aluminum roof that covered many of the boats melted and collapsed, cutting off escape routes and raining debris over the area as boaters leaped into the river.

At least seven people were sent to hospitals suffering from exposure to the flames or the frigid water.

Necklaus said some of the burning boats sank at the dock and others floated away before going under. He said divers need to locate and search them individually before they can be sure there were no other victims.

Georgia resident Michael Watson said his aunt lived with her husband and five children on one of the boats that burned. He said his aunt was confirmed among the dead and authorities are still looking for the other six family members. Officials have not released the names of any of those killed or missing.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Priest gets jail term for bubble-wrapping teen

A Michigan priest accused of wrapping a teenager in bubble wrap was sentenced Monday to 60 days in jail for attempted false imprisonment, prosecutors said.

The Rev. Brian Stanley appeared in Allegan County court, two months after pleading guilty in a deal with the attorney general’s office. He was initially charged with false imprisonment.

Stanley was accused of wrapping a boy in bubble wrap and tape in 2013 in a janitor’s room at St. Margaret Church. The boy’s eyes and mouth were also covered while he was left alone for an hour, according to the attorney general’s office.

Stanley was supposed to be counseling the boy.

The priest did not speak in court but has expressed regret about his actions, defense attorney Michael Hills told the Associated Press.

Stanley’s conduct was “sexually motivated,” the attorney general’s office claimed, and he will be placed on a public registry for 15 years.

The case against Stanley began when investigators looked at documents held by the Catholic Diocese in Kalamazoo. The diocese has said it twice reported allegations about Stanley to police departments in 2013 and 2017 but no charges were filed.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Father held in killing

of 5 infants decades ago

A California father has been arrested in the decades-old killings of five of his infant children, a case the sheriff said had haunted his agency for years.

Paul Perez, 57, was arrested at a state prison in Delano, days before he was expected to be released on unrelated charges. He is suspected in the deaths of the children born between 1992 and 2001.

The case reflects an “unspeakable evil,” Yolo County Sheriff Tom Lopez said.

Authorities started investigating after the decomposed remains of the child recently identified as 3-month-old Nikko Lee Perez were found in 2007 in a sealed, submerged box in an irrigation slough near Woodland, Calif., about 80 miles northeast of San Francisco.

An autopsy found he died of blunt force trauma.

The remains were identified in October after authorities used an expanded DNA database that they had not used before on the cold case. State Department of Justice officials previously had been checking a more limited DNA database weekly for direct matches.