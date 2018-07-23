MISSOURI

Duck boat is raised from lake after sinking

The duck boat that capsized and sank last week on a sightseeing cruise was raised from a Missouri lake Monday, more than three days after the incident that killed 17 people near the tourist town of Branson.

A crane attached to a barge pulled the amphibious duck boat from Table Rock Lake near Branson, where it was submerged in 80 feet of water. Divers attached a sling to the 33-foot, 4-ton vessel, then raised and drained it, officials said. It was to be loaded onto a vehicle and turned over to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The boat went down Thursday evening after a sudden thunderstorm generated near-hurricane-strength winds.

Coast Guard Lt. Tasha Sadowicz of the agency’s St. Louis office said that like all 22 duck boats in operation in Branson, the boat that sank, known as Stretch Duck 07, was required to undergo annual inspections. The most recent was in February.

Sadowicz said the Coast Guard’s “certificate of inspection” placed limits on when the boats can enter the water.

— Associated Press

GEORGIA

Lawmaker loses pants at urging of comedian

A Georgia lawmaker is the latest public figure caught with his pants down on provocateur Sacha Baron Cohen’s new cable TV series, this time literally, as the state legislator exposes his bottom, speaks with a mock Asian accent and yells a racial slur all in the name of fighting terrorism.

In Sunday night’s broadcast of Cohen’s Showtime series “Who Is America?” Cohen poses as an Israeli military expert who persuades state Rep. Jason Spencer (R) to take part in several outlandish exercises. The lawmaker is told they’re making a counterterrorism video.

Spencer repeatedly shouts a racial slur for black people.

He also drops his pants, then his underwear while shouting “USA!” and “America!” after Cohen told him the move would incite fear in homophobic Islamist militants.

Spencer’s on-camera conduct horrified fellow Republicans in Georgia, but there won’t be any reckoning for him at the ballot box this year. A Republican challenger already defeated the lawmaker in Georgia’s May 22 primary.

— Associated Press