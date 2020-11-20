Weber said that based on statements from the wounded, police were seeking a white man in his 20s or 30s and were working to identify the man. He called the mall an active crime scene and asked people to continue to stay away.

AD

The Mayfair Mall was the site of a February shooting in which a city police officer, Joseph Mensah, killed Alvin Cole, a Black 17-year-old. Police said Cole was fleeing from police; Mensah, who is also Black, said he shot Cole because Cole pointed a gun at him. The mall was the target of sporadic protests over several months in the wake of the shooting.

AD

— Associated Press

JUSTICE DEPARTMENT

Alleged drug trafficker extradited from Italy

A former Mexican federal police officer accused of trafficking in drugs for the Sinaloa cartel was extradited this week to the United States from Italy, the U.S. Justice Department announced Thursday night.

Ramón Santoyo-Cristobal, also known as “Dr. Wagner,” faces charges of participating in a long-running conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin from Mexico into the United States, as well as laundering millions of dollars in drug proceeds. He was indicted by a grand jury in the Southern District of California in 2016.

AD

According to a Justice Department news release, Santoyo-Cristobal, 44, was a fugitive for almost three years until he was arrested in 2019 in Rome. He contested extradition in Italian courts, which rejected his arguments.

AD

Santoyo-Cristobal arrived Wednesday in San Diego and had an initial appearance before a judge Thursday.

The case is part of a five-year investigation led by the Southern District of California that has resulted in charges against more than 125 people, prosecutors said.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

3 former small-town officials face charges

Three former city officials in a small southeastern Missouri town are facing felony charges after a state audit found more than $115,000 in fraudulent payments and purchases, in a case that drew attention when records sought for the audit were destroyed in two suspicious fires.

AD

Charges were filed this week against former Parma mayor Tyus Byrd, former city clerk Helen Jean Frye and former water superintendent David Thatch.

Byrd was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property and two counts of forgery; Frye was charged with receiving stolen property, stealing and forgery; and Thatch was charged with one count of receiving stolen property.

AD

State Auditor Nicole Galloway announced in July that an audit found the fraudulent activity in Parma, a town of about 700 people in New Madrid County. The audit covered 2015 to 2019, a time when Byrd was mayor, Frye was city clerk and Thatch worked at the water department.

Byrd lost her bid for reelection in April 2019 to Rufus Williamson Jr. The night that Williamson was sworn in, some city records and computers were destroyed in fires at Parma City Hall and at Byrd’s home.