Ricin can be made from castor beans, but its effectiveness as a poison depends greatly on the care with which it is made; in some previous ricin letter cases, the material was not concentrated enough to harm anyone.

The FBI’s Washington Field Office said in a statement that federal agents “are investigating a suspicious letter received at a U.S. government mail facility. At this time, there is no known threat to public safety.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is also investigating, officials said. Mail addressed to the White House is prescreened and tested for dangerous substances at an off-site mail facility.

There have been a spate of ricin mail cases in the past decade, including one in 2013 in which a Mississippi man sent a letter with ricin to President Barack Obama as part of a strange plot to frame an Elvis impersonator with whom he was feuding.

— Devlin Barrett

NEW YORK

Two killed, 14 injured at Rochester party

Gunfire at a backyard party killed two people and wounded 14 others early Saturday in Rochester, N.Y., a city roiled in recent weeks by outrage over the police suffocation death of Daniel Prude.

As many as 100 people were at the gathering when the shooting started just before 12:30 a.m., acting police chief Mark Simmons told reporters.

Police were still trying to piece together who opened fire and why. Simmons said it was too early to say whether more than one person was shooting or whom the intended targets may have been.

A man and woman, estimated to be in their late teens or early 20s, were killed, Simmons said. Their names were not immediately released. The 14 wounded were not believed to have life-threatening injuries. They were all between the ages of 17 and 23, police tweeted Saturday morning.

Simmons said no suspects were in custody.

The shooting comes as the city in western New York has been rocked by protests over Prude’s death, caused when Rochester police officers put a hood over his head to stop him from spitting, then pushed his face into the pavement and held him down until he stopped breathing.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Bobcat Fire spreads to desert, destroys homes

Strong winds pushed a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles onto the desert floor and spread it rapidly in several directions, causing it to explode in size and destroy homes, officials said Saturday.

Erratic winds pushed the Bobcat Fire onto the Mojave Desert community of Juniper Hills on Friday after churning all the way across the San Gabriel Mountains. The winds and thick smoke over the area grounded water-dropping aircraft most of the day.

Meanwhile, crews on the ground shifted from attacking the blaze to protecting homes because they were “outflanked” by the flames, a spokeswoman said. The fire grew by nearly 20,000 acres to 142 square miles.