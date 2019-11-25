Abston resigned after serving as sheriff for over 30 years.

Prosecutors said Abston in 2014 got the West Alabama Food Bank to agree to provide low-cost food to his church, Highland Baptist of Gordo. The food bank agreed to provide food to help feed the poor, including poor children. Instead, much of the food went to the Pickens County Jail, which Abston ran.

The arrangement helped Abston boost his income because a state law at the time let sheriffs pocket excess jail-food funds.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Chinese gets 8 months in Mar-a-Lago trespass

A federal judge sentenced a Chinese businesswoman on Monday to eight months in prison for trespassing at President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and lying to Secret Service agents.

U.S. District Judge Roy Altman also ordered that Yujing Zhang, 33, be turned over to immigration officials for deportation upon her release. Because she received nearly eight months’ credit for being jailed since her arrest March 30, she has about a week more to serve. Sentencing guidelines called for a sentence of zero to six months, but the law allowed for up to six years.

Altman said that “the evidence was overwhelming” that Zhang lied to Secret Service agents to get into Mar-a-Lago and then when they confronted her.

— Associated Press

Missing girl's body found in Alabama

A body recovered in Alabama is that of a 5-year-old Florida girl who went missing this month, authorities announced Monday.

An Amber Alert for Taylor Rose Williams had been canceled following confirmation of the child’s death, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Chief T.K. Waters said at a news conference.

Brianna Williams, 27, reported her daughter missing from her Jacksonville home on Nov. 6, but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story, investigators said. Williams is a petty officer at Naval Air Station Jacksonville.

Police found human remains Nov. 12 near Williams’s hometown of Demopolis, Ala. Williams was then hospitalized for more than a week after trying to kill herself with an apparent overdose, officials said. She was charged with child neglect and providing false information to police and booked into jail after being discharged from the hospital. She is being held on a $1.1 million bond.

She has not been charged with the girl’s death. Authorities didn’t say how the girl died.

— Associated Press

