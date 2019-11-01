Olsen was convicted of one count of aggravated assault, two counts of violating his oath of office and one count of making a false statement. Jurors acquitted him on two counts of felony murder.

DeKalb County Superior Court Judge LaTisha Dear Jackson sentenced Olsen to a total of 20 years, with 12 years to serve, and eight years of probation.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

Four killed in shooting at Halloween party

Four people were killed and at least three were wounded in a shooting at a Halloween-night party at a rental house in a wealthy San Francisco Bay area community.

The home in the San Francisco suburb of Orinda had been rented on Airbnb for what the renter said would be a family reunion, the home’s owner said. But more than 100 people showed up and police were called to the house late Thursday night, Orinda police Chief David Cook told the East Bay Times.

Meanwhile in Utah, a 22-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 23-year-old man was fatally shot at a Halloween party near the small town of Roosevelt, east of Salt Lake City, police said.

— Associated Press

OKLAHOMA

More than 400 inmates to be freed in single day

Oklahoma will release more than 400 inmates after a state panel on Friday approved what officials say is the largest single-day mass commutation in U.S. history.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board unanimously approved the commutations, and Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) said his office would process the recommendations for final approval.

The board considered 814 cases and recommended 527 inmates for commutation. However, 65 are being held on detainers, leaving 462 inmates to be released Monday.

Voters approved a state question in 2016 that made simple drug possession and low-level property crimes misdemeanors instead of felonies. Stitt signed a bill this year that applied the ballot measure to those sentences retroactively.

Pardon and Parole Board head Steve Bickley said the mass release is the most on one day since President Barack Obama commuted the drug sentences of 330 federal prisoners on his last day in office.

— Associated Press

