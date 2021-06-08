Mother accused of posing as her middle-schooler: A Texas mom arrested for posing as her daughter at a middle school said she did it to push for better security on campus. Casey Garcia, 30, was arrested on one count each of criminal trespass and tampering with government records, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies were notified June 1 by San Elizario Independent School District officials of Garcia trespassing on school grounds and posing as a student, the sheriff's department said. Garcia made it to seven of eight classes before being recognized by a teacher.