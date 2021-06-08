In a statement before the sentencing, Brandenburg said he felt “great shame” and accepted responsibility for his actions. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that he apologized to his co-workers, family and the community.
Aurora destroyed most of the doses involved, but not before 57 people received inoculations from the supply. Those doses are thought to have still been effective, but weeks of uncertainty created a storm of anger, anxiety and anguish among the recipients, according to court documents.
Prosecutors asked for a sentence of three years and five months. Brandenburg faced a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment and $250,000 in fines for each felony count.
Brandenburg is an admitted conspiracy theorist who thinks he is a prophet and vaccines are from the devil. He also professed believing that the Earth is flat and the 9/11 terrorist attacks were faked.
Brandenburg also secretly substituted saline for a flu vaccine that he was required to receive and persuaded several co-workers to do the same, according to court filings.
— Associated Press
NEW YORK
Man charged in online scam that used Trump name
The law finally caught up with a 22-year-old who raised thousands of dollars for a phony political organization by impersonating family members of President Donald Trump on social media sites.
Joshua Hall of Mechanicsburg, Pa., was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with wire fraud and identity theft after hundreds of people sent him money for the political group, supposedly for securing Trump’s reelection. Federal prosecutors in New York say Hall used the money for personal expenses.
The alleged scam came to light last year after Trump responded to an article on a conservative site that said his sister, Elizabeth Trump Grau, had joined Twitter to support efforts to overturn the vote. But Grau’s Twitter account was fake and had been created by Hall, who also created social media accounts last summer with the names and photos of Trump’s son Barron and his brother Robert, who died in August.
Hall told the New York Times in December that he was “just trying to rally up MAGA supporters and have some fun” and that he didn’t intend to “dupe people out of money.”
Hall faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of wire fraud and a mandatory two-year sentence if found guilty of aggravated identity theft. He was released on a $25,000 bond after appearing in federal court, prosecutors said.
— Bloomberg News
Mother accused of posing as her middle-schooler: A Texas mom arrested for posing as her daughter at a middle school said she did it to push for better security on campus. Casey Garcia, 30, was arrested on one count each of criminal trespass and tampering with government records, El Paso County Sheriff's Office officials said. Deputies were notified June 1 by San Elizario Independent School District officials of Garcia trespassing on school grounds and posing as a student, the sheriff's department said. Garcia made it to seven of eight classes before being recognized by a teacher.
— Associated Press