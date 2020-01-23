Kapoor and others were accused of paying millions of dollars in bribes to doctors across the United States to prescribe the company’s highly addictive oral fentanyl spray, known as Subsys. The bribes were paid in the form of fees for sham speaking engagements that were billed as educational opportunities for other doctors.

Prosecutors also said the company misled insurers to get payment approved for the drug, which is meant to treat cancer patients in severe pain and can cost as much as $19,000 a month.

The case was considered the first that sought to hold an opioid maker criminally liable for the opioid crisis, which has claimed about 400,000 lives over the past two decades. At least two others have since faced criminal charges, but prominent companies including Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, have only faced suits that carry no threat of prison time.

After the trial, Insys reached a $225 million settlement with the U.S. Justice Department to end its criminal and civil probes. The company has since filed for bankruptcy protection, and it’s not clear whether the company will fully pay what’s owed.

WASHINGTON

Seattle woman killed in downtown shootout

Three people including a ­9-year-old boy remained hospitalized Thursday morning after police say several people in a dispute opened fire, killing a woman, in the busiest part of downtown Seattle at the height of the Wednesday evening commute.

It was the third downtown Seattle shooting in two days, and business groups implored the city to improve public safety.

Authorities began receiving calls of multiple gunshot victims at about 5 p.m., said Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins. The person who died was a woman in her 40s, fire officials said. Seven people were treated for gunshot wounds, a Harborview Medical Center spokeswoman said.

Among the wounded were two employees of Amazon, which has a corporate office in the area. The employees happened to be passing by, the company said. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)

There were two other violent incidents downtown earlier this week. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in a mall stairwell Tuesday, and he later died at a hospital. Police shot a person in another area of downtown earlier on Wednesday.