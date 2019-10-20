The researchers used an autonomous underwater vehicle, or AUV, equipped with sonar to find the ship. The vehicle had been out overnight collecting data, and the image of a warship appeared in the first set of readings Sunday morning.

To confirm exactly which ship they’ve found, the crew will deploy the AUV for another eight-hour mission where it will capture high-resolution sonar images of the site.

The find comes on the heels of the discovery of another Japanese carrier, the Kaga, last week.

— Associated Press

AVIATION

Boeing said FAA had observed software several times

Boeing said it told U.S. regulators “multiple times” that it had expanded the role of flight-control software later linked to two fatal crashes, and that Federal Aviation Administration personnel observed the system operating in flight tests before the 737 Max was certified for service.

The statement, posted online Sunday, provided a broader explanation to last week’s bombshell revelation that a former senior Boeing pilot had described the Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System as “egregious” to a colleague. In an instant-message exchange after a rocky simulator run in August 2016, Mark Forkner, now a Southwest Airlines pilot, said he had unknowingly “lied” to the FAA about its behavior.

— Bloomberg News

GEORGIA

3 soldiers killed during training

Three soldiers were killed and three others were injured when the armored vehicle they were riding in rolled over into water during training at Fort Stewart in Georgia, Army officials said.

Officials with the Fort Stewart-Hunter Army Airfield’s 3rd Infantry Division said in a news release that the crash occurred about 3:20 a.m. Sunday. The release had few details and did not identify the soldiers. They were with the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team and were in a Bradley fighting vehicle.

— Associated Press

Cranes demolished after deadly hotel collapse in New Orleans:Officials set off thundering explosions Sunday to topple two cranes looming precariously over a partly collapsed hotel in New Orleans, but most of one crane appeared to be left dangling atop the ruined building while the other crashed down. After the dust cleared, part of one crane could be seen hanging over the building while the end of one of the cranes fell to the ground. The demolition comes a little more than a week after the deadly collapse of the Hard Rock Hotel that was being built near a corner of the city's historic French Quarter. The two cranes had been badly damaged when the hotel's upper floors pancaked onto each other, sending debris tumbling to the street and plumes of dust into the air. Three workers died in the disaster.

— Associated Press

