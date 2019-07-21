WEATHER

Extreme heat alters East Coast events

The East Coast on Sunday sweated through another day of extreme heat and humidity as organizers in Boston canceled a benefit run, Delaware Civil War reenactors got the day off and the New York Police Department implored residents to take it easy.

“Sunday has been canceled,” the NYPD jokingly tweeted. “Stay indoors, nothing to see here. Really, we got this.”

The central part of the country, meanwhile, received some relief as a cold front moved steadily southward and eastward across the country. But the cooler weather settling in Monday and Tuesday is also bringing severe storms packed with powerful winds and heavy rains that have caused damage in the Midwest. The National Weather Service warned that flash flooding is possible in some areas.

From the Carolinas to Maine, daytime highs reached the upper 90s Sunday. Coupled with high humidity, temperatures felt as high as 110 degrees Fahrenheit in places.

In New York City, where all eyes were on the power grid even before the hot weather following a Manhattan blackout last weekend, electricity company Con Ed reported scattered outages Sunday, mostly in the borough of Queens.

In Boston, Sunday’s heat prompted cancellation of an annual Jimmy Fund 5K cancer benefit race as well as a Sunday market on the city’s South End.

In Pennsylvania, nine firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, and six were taken to a hospital for treatment while fighting a house fire in sweltering conditions Saturday.

— Associated Press

INDIANA

Woman found dead decades ago is named

Authorities on Sunday identified a Michigan woman who was found dead 20 years ago in a northeastern Indiana field, renewing the investigation of her death.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department said it followed hundreds of leads to try to identify the woman over two decades, including using an FBI lab in Virginia, the National Missing Persons DNA Database and a genetic genealogy database. In the end, it was a combination of DNA information and traditional police work.

Authorities identified the woman — Tina L. Cabanaw of the Detroit area — through a family tree and a DNA test of her daughter, Jessica Gallegos of Colorado.

Cabanaw was reported missing to the Detroit Police Department in July 1999. Her body was found outside Angola, Ind., on Sept. 6, 1999, in an area that is now a golf course. Authorities estimated that the body had been there for several weeks.

The Northeast Indiana Forensic Center conducted an inconclusive autopsy, authorities said.

“The cause of death was ruled undetermined but highly suspicious,” read a Sunday news release from the sheriff’s department. After the positive identification, police are “continuing their investigation.”

— Associated Press

2 juveniles at large after breakout: Two juveniles remained at large after authorities say they attacked staff members to escape a Florida detention center. Two others have been caught. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said the four staged a fight Saturday night in their dorm and then overpowered staff members who came to break it up. The four entered a control room, fought the staff members there and pushed buttons that opened the front door. They took a staff member's keys and drove off in a vehicle. The juveniles still at large are a 16-year-old who was jailed on charges of sexually assaulting a child younger than 12 and a 17-year-old who was charged with burglary. Details about the two who were captured were not released.

Great white shark snatches fish off family's fishing line: A family fishing in Cape Cod Bay off Massachusetts had an up-close encounter with a great white shark that leaped out of the water to snatch a fish they had caught right off the line. Doug Nelson of Franklin, Mass., who caught the leaping shark on video Saturday, told New England Cable News that it "gave us a pretty good scare." The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy confirmed it was a great white, as did Marc Costa, captain of the Orleans-based Columbia Sportfishing vessel.

— From news services