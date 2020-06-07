AD

An active-duty Air Force sergeant has been arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Sgt. Damon Gutzwiller, 38, and wounding two other officers Saturday.

AD

Gutzwiller “was a beloved figure here at the sheriff’s office,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said.

On Saturday, deputies responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about a suspicious van in Ben Lomond — an unincorporated area near Santa Cruz. The caller said there were guns and bombmaking devices inside, Hart said.

When deputies arrived, the van pulled away, and the deputies followed. The van went down a driveway at a home, and the deputies were ambushed by gunfire and explosives after getting out of their vehicle.

AD

Gutzwiller was wounded and later died at a hospital. Another deputy was wounded by gunfire or shrapnel and struck by a vehicle as the suspect fled. A third officer from the California Highway Patrol was shot in his hand, Hart said.

The suspect, Steven Carrillo, 32, attempted a carjacking and also was shot during his arrest, Hart said. He was being treated at a hospital for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening. Hart said Carrillo will be charged with first-degree murder.

AD

— Associated Press

NEW MEXICO

$1 million treasure chest found in Rockies

A bronze chest filled with gold, jewels and other valuables worth more than $1 million and hidden a decade ago somewhere in the Rocky Mountain wilderness has been found, according to the famed art and antiquities collector who created the treasure hunt.

AD

Forrest Fenn, 89, told the Santa Fe New Mexican on Sunday that a man who did not want his name released — but was from “back East” — located the chest a few days ago, and the discovery was confirmed by a photograph the man sent him.

“It was under a canopy of stars in the lush, forested vegetation of the Rocky Mountains and had not moved from the spot where I hid it more than 10 years ago,” Fenn said in a statement on his website Sunday that still did not reveal the exact location. “I do not know the person who found it, but the poem in my book led him to the precise spot.”

AD

Fenn posted clues to the treasure’s whereabouts online and in a 24-line poem that was published in his 2010 autobiography, “The Thrill of the Chase.”

AD

Hundreds of thousands have hunted in vain across remote corners of the West for the bronze chest believed to be filled with gold coins, jewelry and other valuable items. Many quit their jobs to dedicate themselves to the search; others depleted their life savings. At least four people died searching for it.

Fenn, who lives in Santa Fe, said he hid the treasure as a way to tempt people to get into the wilderness and give them a chance to launch an old-fashioned adventure and expedition for riches.

Fenn told the New Mexican in 2017 that the chest weighs 20 pounds (9 kilograms) and its contents weigh 22 pounds (10 kilograms).

He said he delivered the chest to its hiding place by himself over two separate trips.

AD

AD

Asked how he felt now that the treasure has been found, Fenn said: “I don’t know. I feel halfway kind of glad, halfway kind of sad because the chase is over.”

— Associated Press

Fire spurs evacuations: Strong winds on Sunday fed a smoky fire that threatened about 100 rural homes and prompted evacuations in Northern California, authorities said. The fast-growing blaze burned more than two square miles of dry brush and timber near the town of Winters, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. Gusts sent smoke about 30 miles east into downtown Sacramento. The fire, which began about 4:30 p.m. Saturday, was 10 percent contained by Sunday morning. Evacuations were ordered for about 100 threatened homes just southwest of Winters, a rural town in Yolo County with about 6,600 residents. Three structures were destroyed, but officials didn't say whether they were houses. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

AD

AD