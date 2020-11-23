The decision by the full U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans reverses an earlier ruling by a three-judge appellate panel that blocked Texas from enforcing its ban on Medicaid funding of Planned Parenthood.

It also expressly reversed a ruling blocking Louisiana from banning Planned Parenthood funding. A three-judge panel had ruled against the ban, and that decision stood when the full court deadlocked 7 to 7 in 2017, when there were only 14 active judges on the court.

This time, 16 judges — including five nominees of President Trump — participated in the case, and 11 were in the majority.

In dissent, two judges said the case will leave millions in Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, which falls under 5th Circuit jurisdiction, “vulnerable to unlawful state interference with their choice of health care providers.”

NEW YORK

State sues Buffalo diocese over abuse

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Monday sued the Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo and two former church leaders, alleging they covered up allegations of sexual misconduct and misused charitable assets by supporting predatory priests who were allowed to retire or go on leave.

The lawsuit against the diocese, former bishop Richard Malone and former auxiliary bishop Edward Grosz follows a two-year investigation. It found church leaders sheltered accused priests by letting them step away from ministry rather than follow mandated procedures that would subject them to possible removal from the priesthood by the Vatican.

The diocese has recently acknowledged substantiated allegations of improper sexual conduct against 78 diocesan priests, James said. Of them, more than two dozen — although eventually removed from ministry — were not referred to the Vatican for a trial, according to the civil complaint filed in New York County Supreme Court.

The diocese, in a statement, said it would review the lawsuit before responding.

1 killed, 6 hurt in shooting at apartments

A young woman has died and six other people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in Brooklyn that followed an earlier shooting near a Sweet 16 birthday party, police said.

The first shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the East New York neighborhood and left a 17-year-old boy wounded in the leg, New York Police Department Deputy Chief Michael Kemper said.

The second shooting took place about 11:15 p.m. in the Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood. A 20-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Others shot at the apartment building ranged in age from 14 to 19 years old and were expected to survive, police said.

No arrests were immediately reported.

CALIFORNIA

Suspect held in fatal stabbings at church

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbings of two people and the wounding of three others at a church in California’s Silicon Valley that was being used as a homeless shelter, police said Monday.

The San Jose Police Department announced the detention in a Twitter post.

The stabbings happened Sunday night at Grace Baptist Church, where no services were taking place, and officials said a man died there and a woman died at a hospital. Three other men who were wounded were hospitalized Monday in serious but stable condition.

The church, through its nonprofit Grace Solutions, offers an overnight winter shelter to up to 50 men and women during cold, rainy weather and makes showers available daily for drop-in visits to those who may need them, according to the nonprofit group’s website.