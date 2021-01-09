The motions filed Friday with the U.S. Southern District of New York do not specifically name the president, referring to him as “CC-4,” or co-conspirator No. 4, but clearly identify him by naming his brother and his own post as president.

The president, who has not been charged, has repeatedly denied any connection to traffickers despite the 2019 conviction of one of his brothers, Juan Antonio Hernández . During that trial, the president was accused of accepting more than $1 million from Mexican drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán — an accusation repeated in the new motions.

He has said that traffickers are falsely accusing him to seek vengeance for clamping down on them. The government did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new filings.

— Associated Press

ALASKA

State appeals Pebble mine permit decision

Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration will file an administrative appeal to challenge the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers decision denying a key permit for the proposed Pebble copper and gold project in Southwest Alaska.

“The flawed decision by the Alaska District creates a dangerous precedent that will undoubtedly harm Alaska’s future and, any potential project can fall victim to the same questionable standards,” Dunleavy (R) said in a prepared statement on Friday.

The Corps rejected a permit for the mine in November but left open a path for Pebble to appeal the decision. Pebble has not yet filed that appeal, said Mike Heatwole, a spokesman with developer Pebble Limited Partnership.

The state will ask the Corps’ Pacific Ocean Division to send the decision back to the Alaska District for a “more thorough review consistent with the law,” Alaska acting attorney general Ed Sniffen said.

The division is requiring mitigation measures, steps taken to offset damage to wetlands from the proposed mine, that are simply impossible to meet in Alaska, Sniffen said.

Sens. Lisa Murkowski (R) and Dan Sullivan (R) have denounced the Pebble project for not meeting required environmental standards, and President-elect Joe Biden has said he’ll move to stop it from ever being developed.

— Associated Press

Ex-federal agent charged in Florida: A former federal agent and three others were indicted this week on charges of dealing painkillers in Miami-Dade County, including an allegation that the agent tipped off the ring under investigation. Alberico Ahias Crespo, an ex-agent with the Department of Health and Human Services who had worked on a federal strike force over the past decade, was charged with conspiring to distribute Oxycodone, witness tampering and obstruction of justice.

Trump supporters, opponents clash in San Diego: Supporters of President Trump clashed with counterprotesters in San Diego on Saturday, prompting police to declare the gathering an unlawful assembly because of acts of violence. Officers were hit with rocks, bottles and eggs, police said, and the crowd directed pepper spray at them. Police sent in dozens of officers in riot gear to separate the two groups.