The bridge’s closure caused detours along a major transportation artery connecting downtown Cincinnati with northern Kentucky across the Ohio River.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday. The governor said the crash appeared to be caused when a northbound truck jackknifed on the bridge and was struck by another truck hauling potassium hydroxide. No injuries were reported.

The crash sparked the fire, with 400 gallons of diesel fuel being the main cause, officials said. An undetermined amount of diesel fuel spilled and burned in the fire. Officials said the potassium hydroxide contributed to the heat and duration of the fire, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Woman gets jail term in terrorism case

A Missouri woman has been sentenced to four years in federal prison for participating in a conspiracy to help a former Missouri man who died in Syria while fighting for the Islamic State.

Sedina Unkic Hodzic, 41, of St. Louis County, was sentenced Tuesday for conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and providing material support to terrorists, according to a news release from federal prosecutors.

Hodzic and her husband, Ramiz Hodzic, sent money and supplies to Abdullah Ramo Pazara, prosecutors have said. Pazara lived in St. Louis County until 2013, when he went to Syria and became a commander for the Islamic State. He later died fighting for the group.

Ramiz Hodzic was sentenced last year to eight years in prison. Several others also have been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy.

— Associated Press

TENNESSEE

Conviction of man serving life overturned

After reviewing new evidence, a Tennessee judge has overturned the conviction of a man serving life in prison for a 1998 slaying.

The ruling Tuesday came nearly two weeks after the Davidson County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to vacate the charges against Joseph Webster, who was convicted of murder in the killing of Leroy Owens, news outlets reported. The move came after a unit in the prosecutor’s office investigated the case and found new evidence not presented at trial.

“The Conviction Review Unit no longer has confidence in the conviction of Mr. Webster,” the motion said. “We recommend Mr. Webster’s conviction be vacated and the charges against him dismissed.”

Evidence not presented at trial included several allegations against another suspect and DNA evidence found on the murder weapon that excluded Webster, 41.

“The Court is here to do justice according to our state and federal constitutions and per our state laws. Justice in this case, based on the information presented to the court, requires relief to the petitioner,” Judge Steve Dozier wrote in his ruling.

Webster’s attorney, Daniel Horwitz, said his client is grateful to the people who helped him get the conviction overturned.