The lawsuit, filed Saturday, claims that the emergency order for the curfew was unlawful and violated the constitutional rights of protesters. Mensah, who also is Black, said he shot Cole because he had pointed a gun at him.

AD

AD

— Associated Press

IDAHO

People burn masks at state Capitol protest

At least 100 people gathered at the front of the Idaho Capitol on Saturday to burn masks to protest measures taken to limit infections and deaths caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Videos posted on social media showed adults encouraging children to toss masks into a fire.

Republican Gov. Brad Little has never issued a statewide mask mandate, but seven counties and 11 cities have such mandates in place. A Republican lawmaker on Wednesday introduced legislation to prohibit mask mandates.

— Associated Press

CALIFORNIA

County may return land to Black family

Los Angeles county officials may return a beachfront property seized from a Black family nearly a century ago.

AD

Manhattan Beach used eminent domain in 1924 to force Willa and Charles Bruce, the city’s first Black landowners, off the land where they lived, KABC-TV reported Friday.

Part of the land was developed into a city park. It is now owned by Los Angeles County and houses the county lifeguard headquarters.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn said she’s exploring giving the land back, paying for what the family lost or leasing the property from them.