While fire activity subsided overnight, winds and skin-cracking low humidity were expected to enter their fourth day Saturday and make another difficult day for firefighters. Moreover, an unexpected area of clouds moved in from the south, threatening to bring lightning strikes and wind gusts of 20 to 30 mph over the region, the National Weather Service said.

In Northern California, more people were allowed to return to areas evacuated due to the huge Kincade Fire burning for days in Sonoma County wine country.

The 121-square-mile fire was 72 percent contained, said the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

— Associated Press

Airbnb bans "party houses": Airbnb's CEO says the company is banning "party houses" after a deadly shooting at a Halloween party held at an Airbnb rental home in California on Thursday. Brian Chesky tweeted Saturday that the lodging company is expanding manual screening of "high-risk" reservations. He also said Airbnb is forming a rapid response team and that it will remove guests who don't comply.

Scout leader charged with sexually abusing boy: An assistant scoutmaster on Long Island has been charged with sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy. Nassau County police arrested Jonathan Spohrer, 26, at his home in North Bellmore on Thursday. Police said Spohrer abused the boy during Boy Scouts retreats in New York state from January through November of 2018. Spohrer was arraigned Friday on a second-degree charge of criminal sexual conduct against a child. He pleaded not guilty and was released on bail.

"Mockingbird" courthouse gets grant: The Alabama courthouse linked to Harper Lee's novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" is receiving a $125,000 preservation grant, the Partners in Preservation program said. The 115-year-old Monroe County Courthouse in Monroeville is now a museum.

— From news services

