FLORIDA

Ex-officer found guilty in 2015 shooting death

A Florida jury found a fired police officer guilty of manslaughter and attempted murder in the October 2015 shooting death of Corey Jones, a 31-year-old stranded motorist.

It is the first time in 30 years that an officer in Florida has been convicted of an on-duty shooting.

Nouman Raja, 41, faces life in prison.

The former Palm Beach Gardens police officer was fired shortly after the shooting.

Jones, a well-known musician in the South Florida community, had been on his way home from a Saturday night gig with his band when his car broke down on an Interstate 95 off-ramp. His brother and a band mate tried to help fix the car, but when they were unsuccessful, Jones waited alone for a tow truck.

Around 3:15 a.m., Raja drove the wrong way up the ramp in an unmarked white van. He was wearing plain clothes, and prosecutors said an audio recording showed Raja approaching aggressively and not identifying himself.

Raja thought he was investigating an abandoned car, officials said at the time. Jones thought he was being robbed, prosecutors argued.

Jones pulled out a handgun he had legally purchased just three days earlier, police said.

Raja shot him multiple times.

Raja’s attorneys argued at his trial in Palm Beach County that the shooting was justified because he feared for his life.

Jones was black and Raja is of South Asian descent.

— Katie Mettler

Broward sheriff sues in wake of suspension

The Florida sheriff who was suspended by the governor and accused of failing to prevent the Parkland school shooting filed suit Thursday, seeking his job back and alleging Gov. Ron DeSantis improperly ousted him for political reasons.

Suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel argues in the lawsuit that DeSantis (R) “engineered a political power play that interferes with the right of the public to determine their elected official” and says the governor failed to prove that Israel acted incompetently or neglected his duties.

DeSantis, who suspended Israel from his elected position in January and appointed an acting sheriff, had said Israel displayed poor leadership and failed to keep families and children safe before and during the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that left 17 people dead.

“It is lamentable that Scott Israel refuses to be held accountable for his actions and continues to hold disregard for the law,” DeSantis spokeswoman Helen Ferre said in a statement.

She said the governor suspended Israel in accordance with Florida constitutional authority, citing “neglect of duty and incompetence” in both the Parkland slayings and a mass shooting at the Fort Lauderdale Airport in early 2017.

The Florida Legislature, which has the final say on the suspension, is reviewing the matter. The Senate president has appointed a special master to preside over a hearing on the suspension, likely to take place next month.

The ousted sheriff has already said he intends to run for office again next year.

— Associated Press

OHIO

Executions delayed after judge's ruling on drug

Gov. Mike DeWine on Thursday delayed three additional executions to give the Ohio prison system time to develop a new lethal injection method, responding to a federal judge’s scathing critique of the first drug used in the current process.

Federal Magistrate Judge Michael Merz said in January that inmates could suffer severe pain and an experience similar to waterboarding because the drug, the sedative midazolam, doesn’t render them deeply enough unconscious.

DeWine (R) delayed a February execution after the judge’s ruling and ordered the Department of Rehabilitation and Correction to develop a new process. But Merz questioned why Ohio was preparing for additional executions, given that directive.

DeWine said Thursday it was “highly unlikely” any new injection process would make it through expected lawsuits in time for the next three executions.

Ohio, like other death penalty states, has struggled to find drugs for lethal injection. Even if it announced a new procedure this month, the method would then undergo months or years of court scrutiny.

After Ohio started looking for new drugs in 2014, it took the state more than three years to establish its current three-drug lethal injection protocol. Since then, it has become even more difficult for states to find drugs.

— Associated Press