Firefighters have contained 50 percent of the blaze, which has burned nearly 15 square miles of dry brush and timber.

More than 11,000 people evacuated after the flames spread Oct. 31 during dry winds that fanned fires across the state this fall.

In his first recent comments on the California fires, President Trump threatened to cut aid funding to the state.

AD

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) has done a “terrible job of forest management,” Trump tweeted. When fires rage, Trump tweeted, the governor comes to the federal government for help. “No more,” he tweeted.

AD

Newsom replied with a tweet of his own: “You don’t believe in climate change. You are excused from this conversation.”

— Associated Press

MISSISSIPPI

Cameras catch white-nationalist flag at Till memorial

People carrying a white-nationalist flag were caught on security cameras trying to film in front of a new memorial to lynching victim Emmett Till.

Patrick Weems, executive director of the Emmett Till Memorial Commission, told the Associated Press that the incident was captured Saturday by new security cameras at the memorial site in Mississippi. Security video from the commission shows the people, including a person carrying the flag of a neo-Confederate group, filming at the site. They are seeing running away after a security alarm sounds.

AD

“They basically showed a group of people coming out and filming what looked to be some kind of propaganda video at the historic marker,” Weems said.

AD

Till was 14 when he was kidnapped, beaten and killed in 1955 after he whistled at a white woman. An all-white jury in Mississippi acquitted two white men of murder charges. The memorial is at the site where Till’s body was pulled from the Tallahatchie River.

— Associated Press

Jimmy Carter returns to teach after a fall:Former president Jimmy Carter returned to his Sunday school class in good humor, less than two weeks after fracturing his pelvis in a fall. Carter, 95, spoke for his usual 40 minutes Sunday at Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains, Ga. He entered the sanctuary using a walker and sat in a white chair behind the pulpit throughout his lesson. He appeared despite lingering pain from his fall, his third mishap in recent months. "We did not want him to teach today," the Rev. Tony Lowden told congregants, who came from at least 23 states and two other countries. Carter did not mention his injury, which occurred Oct. 21 at his home in Plains. After being treated at a hospital, he was recuperating at home last week.

— From news services

AD