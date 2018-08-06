NEW MEXICO

Adults charged with child abuse in compound raid

Five adults, including three mothers, are facing child abuse charges after authorities rescued 11 children from an underground compound in Amalia, N.M.

Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and Lucas Morton face 11 counts each of child abuse. Also charged are three women, believed to be the children’s mothers: Jany Leveille, Hujrah Wahhaj and Subhannah Wahhaj. Police did not say how the adults were related to one another.

The sheriff’s office announced the charges Sunday after a months-long investigation into Ibn Wahhaj, who investigators say had kidnapped his 3-year-old son, Abdul-ghani, from Georgia. The boy’s mother, Hakima Ramzi, told police that her estranged husband took their son to a park nine months ago and never returned.

Documents made public in a court filing Monday said the father told the boy’s mother before fleeing Georgia that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child because he believed he was possessed by the devil.

Ramzi’s son was not among the children found at the compound, in a small community along New Mexico’s northern border, but Taos County Sheriff Jerry Hogrefe said authorities have reason to believe the boy was at the compound several weeks ago.

Deputies and other law-enforcement officers are searching for the boy.

— From Associated Press

and staff reports

FLORIDA

Parkland suspect said

voice ordered him to 'kill'

Nikolas Cruz, the suspect in the Feb. 14 fatal shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., told a detective that a demon in his head — “the evil side” — told him to burn, kill and destroy and that he thought about going to a park to kill people about a week before 17 people were gunned down at the school, according to a transcript of his interrogation released Monday.

A Broward sheriff’s detective, John Curcio, questioned Cruz for 11 hours. Prosecutors released the 216-page transcript after a judge ruled last month that nonconfession portions should be made public.

— Associated Press

Man killed his children by cutting their throats, files say: Court documents allege that a Houston man fatally cut his children's throats after his estranged wife dropped them off for a visit. Jean Pierre Ndossoka, 61, is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter. Authorities say the children were found dead Saturday on a bed at a Houston apartment complex. The children were identified as Marcel Ndossoka and his sister, Anna-Belle Faith Ndossoka.

Man sentenced to 15 years for plotting attack: A California man who told undercover agents that he wanted to carry out a Christmas Day bombing at a San Francisco tourist spot has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill issued the sentence Monday, which came after Everitt Aaron Jameson, 27, of Modesto admitted in June that he tried to aid a terrorist organization. Jameson planned the attack during talks with undercover FBI agents, including one he thought was with the Islamic State group. Authorities said Jameson offered to carry out violent acts and provide money for the terrorist organization. He was arrested Dec. 22.

Boston gets first black police commissioner: William Gross was sworn in Monday as Boston's first black police commissioner, pledging to create a more inclusive and diverse department and prioritize officer well-being.

Police seek to identify dead baby: Police are looking for answers in the death of a baby found floating in the East River in an area popular with tourists near the Brooklyn Bridge and the South Street Seaport. Officials want to know: How long was the boy in the water before an Oklahoma family spotted him Sunday afternoon? Why was he wearing only a diaper? Where are the adults who were supposed to be caring for him? A medical examiner will determine how the boy, about 8 months old, died. Police say he showed no signs of trauma.

— From news services