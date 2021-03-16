The massive security breach targeted accounts with huge followings, including those belonging to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos, then-presidential candidate Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama and others. Hackers posted tweets instructing people to send cryptocurrency to the same bitcoin address, saying they would get their money back.

People sent the equivalent of $117,440 to the account.

Twitter dealt with the tweets throughout the day on July 15, removing them after they popped up. But it wasn’t until later that night that the platform seemed to mostly regain control, after shutting down all verified accounts for more than two hours.

Clark is expected to remain under supervision during probation until he is 23 as part of a deal with Hillsborough County prosecutors. Authorities seized the money he collected during the hack and said it is expected to be returned to people who sent it.

Mason Sheppard of the United Kingdom and Nima Fazeli of Orlando were charged separately in federal court, the Associated Press reported.

MICHIGAN

Man charged in alleged threats against officials

A western Michigan man was arraigned Tuesday after authorities said he made death threats against President Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D).

Joshua Docter, 21, of Holland, was charged with threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Each charge carries up to 20 years in prison.

The charges were filed Monday in Ottawa County District Court. Docter turned himself in on Tuesday and was released on a personal bond.

Multiple threatening comments allegedly were made in January on iFunny, a social media platform, Nessel’s office said. The posts stated that a gun would be used to shoot and kill the elected officials and would “be the catalyst” for a new American revolution.

The FBI in October said it broke up a plot to kidnap Whitmer, a Democrat, by anti-government extremists upset over coronavirus restrictions she had imposed in Michigan. Six people were charged in federal court while eight others were charged in state court with aiding them.

Eight migrants killed in Texas crash: Eight people in a Dodge pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with another pickup truck following a police chase near the Texas-Mexico border, authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety said troopers were chasing the Dodge on U.S. Highway 277 on Monday afternoon when the truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150 nearly 30 miles north of Del Rio, a Texas border city. The crash happened weeks after one of the deadliest highway crashes killed 13 migrants in California.