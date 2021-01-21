Preliminary approval triggers a months-long process during which Flint residents can object and pursue their own claims, Levy said. They will have until March 29 to register to participate.

Flint managers appointed by then-Gov. Rick Snyder and regulators in his administration allowed the city to use the Flint River in 2014-2015 without treating the water to reduce corrosion. As a result, lead in old pipes broke off and flowed through taps.

Snyder (R) was charged last week with two misdemeanor counts of willful neglect of duty in Flint. Eight other people were also charged, including two health department officials who are blamed for the deaths of nine people with Legionnaires’.

The settlement was announced in August by Attorney General Dana Nessel and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, both Democrats, who were elected in 2018 while the litigation was pending.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

Man arrested after Capitol bomb threat

Florida authorities arrested a 61-year-old Tallahassee man in connection with a bomb threat overnight that prompted the closure of the state Capitol “out of an abundance of caution.”

Tallahassee police said they arrested Mark Wayne Clark, 61, for making a false bomb threat against state property. Authorities said he was taken into custody at a bar about 3 miles from the Capitol.

Capitol Police were notified of a bomb threat before 3 a.m. Thursday and swept through the Capitol grounds, but nothing suspicious was discovered by patrols and bomb-sniffing dogs.

Law enforcement officials have been on high alert since state capitols were targeted with threats of violence following an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Florida’s Capitol had been on heightened security since Sunday, when the country braced for potential violence at state capitals in all 50 states. In Florida, no mobs materialized.

— Associated Press

NEW YORK

Military helicopter crash kills three

Three National Guard members on a training flight were killed Wednesday when their helicopter crashed in a farmer’s field in western New York.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. in Mendon, N.Y., a rural town south of Rochester, officials said.

The helicopter flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion, according to Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs.

The names of the soldiers have not been released.

The cause of the crash was under investigation. Witnesses who called 911 reported hearing the sounds of an engine sputtering and said the helicopter was flying very low, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter said.

New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) said flags on state buildings would be lowered to half-staff on Thursday to pay tribute to the troops.

— Associated Press

HEALTH

FDA approves injectable HIV drug

U.S. regulators have approved the first long-acting drug combo for HIV, monthly shots that can replace the daily pills now used to control infection with the AIDS virus.

Thursday’s approval of the two-shot combo called Cabenuva is expected to make it easier for people to stay on track with their HIV medicines and to do so with more privacy. It’s a huge change from not long ago, when patients had to take multiple pills several times a day, carefully timed around meals.

Cabenuva combines rilpivirine, sold as Edurant by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen unit, and a new drug — cabotegravir, from ViiV Healthcare. They’re packaged together and given as separate shots once a month. Dosing every two months also is being tested.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Cabenuva for use in adults who have had their disease well controlled by conventional HIV medicines and who have not shown signs of viral resistance to the two drugs in Cabenuva.

The agency also approved a pill version of cabotegravir to be taken with rilpivirine for a month before switching to the shots to be sure the drugs are well tolerated. ViiV said the shot combo would cost $5,940 for an initial higher dose and $3,960 per month afterward.