FLORIDA

Man charged with posting bomb guide

A Florida man is facing charges of posting detailed bombmaking instructions to online sites frequented by extremists such as supporters of the Islamic State group, according to an FBI complaint unsealed Monday.

An FBI affidavit charges Tayyab Tahir Ismail, 33, with posting the illegal bomb instructions on at least five occasions between July and September. Ismail, of Pembroke Pines, Fla., is a naturalized U.S. citizen from Pakistan. The charge carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence if he is convicted.

The FBI says Ismail posted numerous other messages of support for the Islamic State and did searches on how to build bombs. There is no evidence he actually had live explosives, but there was plenty of extremist rhetoric about carrying out attacks, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit also says Ismail was an associate of James Medina, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for plotting to blow up a South Florida synagogue and Jewish school. The two lived together while Medina was working on his 2016 plot, which was an undercover FBI sting operation using a fake bomb.

Ismail was arrested Friday, court records show, and he has a Dec. 26 bail hearing.

— Associated Press

KANSAS

Man sentenced for abuse, death of boy

A Kansas man convicted of abusing and killing his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son before encasing the boy’s body in concrete in their rental home’s garage was sentenced Monday to more than 100 years in prison.

Judge Steve Ternes sentenced Stephen Bodine to 109 years and six months after telling him during the hearing in Sedgwick County district court: “Your acts were disgusting and cowardly and monstrous.”

Bodine, 41, was convicted in October of first-degree murder, child abuse and other charges in the torture and killing of Evan Brewer. Prosecutors say Bodine and Evan’s mother, Miranda Miller, chained the boy in the basement and forced him to stand in a corner for hours in the months before his May 2017 death at their rental home in Wichita.

Evan’s body was found that September by the landlord, after Miller and Bodine moved out.

Miller, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges last month and is due to be sentenced in January. Her plea deal required her to testify against Bodine.

— Associated Press

MISSOURI

Poacher must watch 'Bambi' while in jail

A Missouri poacher has been ordered to repeatedly watch the movie “Bambi” as part of his sentence in a scheme to illegally kill hundreds of deer.

David Berry Jr. was ordered to watch the Disney classic at least once a month during his year-long jail sentence in what conservation agents have called one of the largest deer poaching cases in state history, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Berry, his father, two brothers and another man who helped them had their hunting, fishing and trapping privileges revoked temporarily or permanently. The men have paid a combined $51,000 in fines and court costs — but the judge ordered a special addition to Berry’s sentence for illegally taking wildlife.

Court records show he was ordered by Lawrence County Judge Robert George to “view the Walt Disney movie Bambi, with the first viewing being on or before December 23, 2018, and at least one such viewing each month thereafter” while at the county jail.

Berry was also sentenced to 120 days in jail in nearby Barton County for a firearms probation violation.

His father, David Berry Sr., and his brother, Kyle Berry, were arrested in August after a nearly nine-month investigation that also involved cases in Kansas, Nebraska and Canada. The Missouri Department of Conservation said information from the investigation led to 14 Missouri residents facing more than 230 charges in 11 counties.

— Associated Press