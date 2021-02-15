Moore said that the officer who made the complaint will be interviewed on Monday and that the department is determined to find out exactly where and how the image was generated, “online or otherwise” and who may have been involved.

On Saturday night, the department said in a Twitter post that it had not yet identified “any actual postings in the workplace” or identified if an LAPD employee who created the image, but added that it has “directed commands to survey the worksites for it.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a Washington Post request for comment.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after he was handcuffed and pinned to the ground under the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for several minutes, after he repeatedly said, “I can’t breathe.”

The county medical examiner ruled Floyd’s death a homicide, saying he died of “cardiopulmonary arrest and complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression.” And an independent autopsy determined that he died of “asphyxiation from sustained pressure,” after being pinned down by his neck and back.

Floyd’s death sparked a wave of outrage, unrest and protests in more than 100 cities

nationwide, including Los Angeles.

Widespread protests in Los Angeles prompted a massive police response that included the controversial use of foam bullets and numerous arrests of peaceful protesters.

— Paulina Villegas

MONTANA

35 bison moved to

S. Dakota reservation

Thirty-five bison have been moved from Montana to their new home on the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota as part of an effort to expand the herd.

The bison were a gift from the American Prairie Reserve in Montana. The Billings Gazette reported that the Rosebud Sioux Tribe’s goal is to expand the herd near Mission, S.D. to 1,500 bison spread across 28,000 acres, which would make it the largest tribal-managed bison herd in the United States.

The herd is currently numbered at 134 bison, and American Prairie has agreed to contribute up to 170 bison.

“When the buffalo are strong, we will be strong,” said Wizipan Little Elk, chief executive of Rosebud Economic Development Corporation, which oversees the Wolakota Buffalo Range near Mission.

“We are doing our part to ensure the genetic health and longevity of our buffalo relatives,” Little Elk said in a post on the tribe’s website.

American Prairie Reserve has also shipped four bison to One Spirit, a nonprofit organization serving the Lakota people of the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in southwestern South Dakota. One Spirit’s website says it supports the Lakota community by providing resources that “allow them to meet the needs of their people according to their own culture, traditions and values.”

Since 2009, American Prairie has distributed more than 400 bison to conservation and tribal herds in Montana, Colorado, Nebraska, Arizona, South Dakota and Oklahoma.

— Associated Press

NEW JERSEY

Snow leopard, mother of 7 cubs, dies at 17

A snow leopard that gained national attention for giving birth to seven cubs has died at 17 years old, a New Jersey zoo said Sunday.

Himani, who reared four litters of cubs during a time when snow leopard breeding success was at a low point, was “peacefully euthanized following a battle with cancer” on Friday, according to a news release from Cape May County.

“Her contributions to the conservation of her species and to the future of the Cape May County Zoo are immeasurable,” said Dr. Alex Ernst, an associate veterinarian at the zoo.

Himani was born in June 2003 and came to the Cape May County Zoo in 2009 from the Knoxville Zoo in Tennessee, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

Himani’s cubs were moved to zoos across the country, carrying “her legacy and genetics to raise cubs of their own,” according to the zoo.

— Associated Press