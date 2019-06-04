NEW YORK

Ex-CDC head pleads guilty to violation

Thomas Frieden, the former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct violation related to his arrest last year for alleged sexual misconduct. Frieden, who is also a former New York City health commissioner, appeared in a Brooklyn court on Tuesday.

Frieden, who was director of the CDC from 2009 to 2017, was arrested in August after a woman he knew accused him of grabbing her buttocks in his Brooklyn home on Oct. 20, 2017.

The violation to which he pleaded guilty is not considered a crime. He did not admit guilt in the groping allegation.

The case will be sealed and dismissed in a year if he isn’t arrested during that time.

— Associated Press

SOUTH CAROLINA

Father found guilty of murdering 5 children

A jury found a South Carolina father guilty of murder Tuesday in the deaths of his five young children, allowing prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

The Lexington County jury considered the case for about six hours over two days before returning the five guilty verdicts for murder against Timothy Jones Jr.

The same jury will return Thursday to begin hearing evidence from prosecutors who will portray Jones as a selfish, evil father who decided after killing one child that all his children should die instead of ending up with his ex-wife.

Jones’s lawyers are expected to say he was a doting, single father who put himself through college while married with children — a computer engineer with an $80,000-a-year job whose mental problems built until stress from his wife’s infidelity and drug use drove him over the edge.

Jones, 37, confessed to exercising Nahtahn, 6, until he died after an electrical outlet was broken in his Lexington home in August 2014.

Prosecutors said Jones then considered what to do for several hours — watching a prison rape scene from a movie and heading to a store for cigarettes with his oldest child while leaving the others at home with the body — before deciding to kill them all.

Jones would eventually strangle Mera, 8, and Elias, 7, with his hands and, in his confession, said he used a belt to choke Gabriel, 2, and 1-year-old Abigail because his hands were too big, prosecutor Rick Hubbard said in his closing argument Monday.

Jones then wrapped the bodies of all five children in plastic and drove around the Southeast United States for nine days, running a few errands, Hubbard said.

Jones dumped the bodies on a hillside near Camden, Ala., and was arrested a short time later at a traffic checkpoint in Smith County, Miss., after an officer said he smelled the horrible odor of decomposition from the SUV.

— Associated Press

Maine votes to legalize assisted suicide: Maine's legislature voted Tuesday to legalize assisted suicide. The bill now goes to Gov. Janet Mills (D), who has 10 days to act on the bill and has not indicated whether she will let it become law.

— Associated Press