The 26-year-old faces up to 46 months in prison at sentencing Jan. 23.

The father and son had initially denied charges that Chris Collins leaked confidential information about a pharmaceutical company. But on Monday, the Republican from western New York and staunch supporter of President Trump withdrew his not guilty plea and resigned from Congress the next day.

With Collins’s departure, it will be up to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D) to set a special election to replace him.

The case against Collins, 69, stemmed from his business dealings with Innate Immunotherapeutics Ltd., a biotechnology company headquartered in Australia. He was the company’s largest shareholder and sat on its board.

Collins was attending the congressional picnic at the White House in 2017 when he received an email from the company’s chief executive saying that a drug developed to treat multiple sclerosis had proved to be a clinical failure.

As a result, Cameron Collins and his fiancee’s father, Stephan Zarsky, began selling their shares, allowing them to avoid a combined $800,000 in loses when the announcement caused the stock price to plunge 92 percent.

Zarsky also pleaded guilty on Thursday and faces up to 46 months in prison at sentencing Jan. 24.

— Associated Press

NEW HAMPSHIRE

America's Stonehenge vandalized, police say

Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at a group of rock configurations called America’s Stonehenge.

The vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners. The stone was knocked over.

Police also said an 18-inch wooden cross was suspended between two trees, and several photos and hand-drawn images were attached to it. Police haven’t identified anyone in the photos.

They believe the person or people involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

America’s Stonehenge, which features cavelike, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it’s a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.

— Associated Press

