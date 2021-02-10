U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said he would accept or reject the plea deal, which calls for McGlashan to serve three months behind bars, after considering the presentencing report, a document that contains background on defendants and helps guide sentencing decisions.

McGlashan is the 30th parent to plead guilty in the case that embroiled top universities across the country. Investigators uncovered a scheme in which wealthy parents paid big money to get their kids into elite schools with fake athletic credentials or rigged exam scores.

McGlashan, a former managing partner at TPG Capital, co-founded an investment fund with U2 singer Bono in 2017.

Under McGlashan’s unique plea deal, he would have the chance to withdraw his guilty plea if he prevails on an appeal of a judge’s ruling rejecting a motion to dismiss. He has also agreed to complete 250 hours of community service and pay a $250,000 fine.

Prosecutors agreed to drop three of the four charges he was facing, including accusations that McGlashan paid $250,000 to try to get his son into the University of Southern California as a football recruit.

McGlashan is scheduled to be sentenced in May.

— Associated Press

FLORIDA

3 Cubans stranded on island rescued

Two men and a woman had lost track of days as they survived on a diet of coconuts, conchs and rats for more than a month after they were cast away on a deserted island between Florida and Cuba.

U.S. Coast Guard officials said the trio from Cuba told them their boat had capsized in rough waters and they were able to swim to Anguilla Cay, where they spent 33 days before they were spotted and rescued.

The uninhabited island of rocky ground and palm trees and shrubs is part of an atoll of the Bahamas that is much closer to Cuba and monitored by the U.S. Coast Guard for strandings of refugees trying to reach U.S. soil.

Lt. Riley Beecher, a Coast Guard pilot, said that while on a routine mission they saw on Monday what looked like flags waving in the usually brown and light green topography.

The Coast Guard initially dropped some water and a radio to be able to communicate.

They were rescued Tuesday morning and taken to the Lower Keys Medical Center with no serious injuries.

The U.S. Border Patrol took custody of the three Cubans from the Key West hospital and they were taken to a facility in Pompano Beach, the Coast Guard said. Immigration officials did not immediately say whether they would be deported.