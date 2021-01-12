The nature of the forthcoming criminal charges was not immediately clear. Courtney Covington, a spokeswoman for Nessel’s office, told The Washington Post that the office’s investigators were still working “diligently” and declined to confirm reports of imminent charges.
Brian Lennon, an attorney for Snyder, blasted the reported charges as a “smear campaign.”
The early days of the crisis trace back to April 2014, when Flint switched its water supply to the Flint River in a cost-savings stopgap measure until a permanent pipeline project was complete. After the switch, Flint residents immediately complained about the water’s odor and appearance, eventually reporting health issues such as skin rashes.
— Kim Bellware
and Brady Dennis
DELAWARE
Convictions tossed in bailout fraud cases
A federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned the convictions of four former executives for the only financial institution to be criminally charged in connection with the federal bank bailout program.
A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 3rd Circuit reversed the convictions of the former Wilmington Trust executives for making false statements to federal regulators and ordered that acquittals be entered. The court also ordered a retrial of conspiracy and securities fraud charges.
Former Wilmington Trust president Robert Harra Jr., former chief financial officer David Gibson, former chief credit officer William North and former controller Kevyn Rakowski were convicted in 2018 of fraud, conspiracy and making false statements. The bank itself also was criminally charged but reached a $60 million settlement with prosecutors just as a trial was set to start.
Harra and Gibson were sentenced to six years in prison. North received 4½ years and Rakowski was sentenced to three years. All four remained free on bail pending appeal.
— Associated Press