NEW YORK

After retrial, 7 years in prison for corruption



Former New York state Assembly speaker Sheldon Silver was sentenced to seven years in prison on Friday by a federal judge in Manhattan after he was convicted for the second time of corruption charges in May.

The sentence, imposed by U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni, was less than the 12 years he received after his first conviction in 2015. The earlier conviction was overturned on appeal, leading to a second trial.

Caproni said that her sentence after the first trial had been too harsh, and that Silver, now 74, did not deserve to spend what could be the rest of his life behind bars.

However, the judge said it was important to punish public corruption, noting that Silver was one of a series of officials convicted in recent corruption trials.

Silver was found guilty of directing state money to a prominent cancer researcher and supporting a real estate developer’s interests on rent legislation in exchange for about $4 million in bribes and kickbacks.

Silver (D) represented Manhattan’s Lower East Side in the state Assembly and was Assembly speaker from 1994 to 2015.

Then-New York State Senate majority leader Dean Skelos (R) and his son Adam were also charged and convicted of corruption in December 2015, but their convictions were overturned for similar reasons as Silver’s. They were tried again and found guilty earlier this month.

Joseph Percoco, a former aide to New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo (D), was charged with corruption in federal court in Manhattan and convicted in March.

— Reuters

PENNSYLVANIA

Philly mayor to end data contract with ICE

Philadelphia will stop giving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement access to a real-time arrest database, saying the agency is misusing the information to conduct sweeps in which otherwise law-abiding immigrants are also being caught up. Federal officials said the decision puts U.S. citizens in danger.

“We’re not going to provide them with information so they can go out and round people up,” Mayor Jim Kenney (D) said Friday as he announced his decision to let a decade-old contract with ICE expire at the end of next month.

Kenney said immigration officers are wrongly using the database to go to homes and workplaces of people who list foreign countries of origin and arresting other people who are in the country illegally but are otherwise not accused of any crimes.

U.S. Homeland Security spokeswoman Katie Waldman called the decision irresponsible and said the city will end up “harboring criminal aliens.”

As a sanctuary city, Philadelphia had already limited cooperation with immigration enforcement. It won’t release inmates to ICE without a judicial warrant.

The Trump administration wants to cut funding to the city as a result but has so far been blocked by a judge.

— Associated Press

MASSACHUSETTS

Governor signs bill repealing abortion ban

Massachusetts on Friday became the first state since President Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court to abolish from its books an abortion ban that predates the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican who supports abortion rights, signed a bill Friday that repeals the unenforced ban with roots dating to 1845, along with other archaic statutes that prohibited unmarried women from using contraceptives and made adultery and fornication criminal offenses.

Abortion rights proponents fear Kavanaugh, whose nomination to replace Anthony M. Kennedy on the high court is pending before the U.S. Senate, could, if confirmed, tilt the court toward undoing abortion protections in place since Roe v. Wade, thereby potentially triggering old state laws that have not been enforced in decades.

Seventeen states already have laws that could be used to restrict the legal status of abortions if Roe was overturned or severely limited. Of those, Massachusetts was among 10 states that still had pre-Roe abortion bans on the books, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a national research group that supports abortion rights.

Nine states have laws specifically protecting abortion rights, the institute said.

— Associated Press