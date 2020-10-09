Plowden, dazed and unarmed, was holding his empty left hand in front of his face when Ruch fired the fatal shot, prosecutors said. Four other officers who were on the scene and had taken cover did not fire their weapons, according to a grand jury presentment.

The grand jury said Ruch shot Plowden in the head without justification as Plowden looked “dazed and lost on the sidewalk.”

Ruch, who was fired about 10 months after the shooting, turned himself in on Friday to face charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and possession of an instrument of crime.

Paul Hetznecker, who represents Plowden’s wife, Tania Bond, called the charges “long overdue” and “an important step in the struggle for racial and social justice in this city.” Bond is suing Ruch, three other officers and the city.

It remained unclear why police sought to stop Plowden’s car in the first place. Ruch’s partner told investigators after the shooting that they had stopped Plowden’s Hyundai because of a patrol alert that connected it to a homicide, according to the grand jury. But other officers said they were unaware of the patrol alert.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

City to rename sewage plant for comedian

It’s official. Every time residents of Danbury, Conn., flush, they will be sending their special deliveries to the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

The City Council voted 18-1 Thursday night to rename the sewage plant after the comedian, who began a tongue-in-cheek battle with Danbury when he went on an expletive-filled rant against the city on HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” in August.

Mayor Mark Boughton responded with a video of himself at the sewage plant saying the city was going to name it after Oliver.

“Why?” the Republican mayor asked. “Because it’s full of crap just like you, John.”

Boughton later said he was just joking, but Oliver upped the stakes on his Aug. 30 show by offering to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury actually followed through with renaming the plant.

Boughton said Friday that the feud has been a good distraction from the coronavirus and other troubles of the times. He also said Oliver’s promised donations have helped spur local fundraising efforts for area food banks.

The mayor added he will be offering tours of the sewer plant for $500 donations to local food pantries.

Oliver has offered to provide the new sign for the plant that includes his name, as well as attend the ribbon-cutting, Boughton said.

It’s still not clear why Oliver singled out Danbury for a tongue-lashing. He first brought up the city during an August segment on racial disparities in the jury selection process, citing problems in a few Connecticut towns from decades ago.

— Associated Press

WASHINGTON

Felon who made 'ghost guns' sentenced to jail

A federal judge handed a nearly six-year prison term Friday to a man who amassed an arsenal of homemade “ghost guns” despite being on federal supervision for an earlier firearms conviction.

Nathan Brasfield, of Edmonds, was arrested in 2014 for being a felon in possession with a firearm. After serving a prison term, he began a period of supervised release in 2017.

Such supervision typically requires offenders to check in periodically with U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services and to grant probation officers access to their homes.

Nevertheless, Brasfield acquired several machines used in home manufacturing of firearms: a 3-D printer, drill press and computer numerical control machine — also known as a “ghost gunner” — and he started making guns.

Federal agents searched his home in February after customs agents found five silencers in a package addressed to him. Agents reported finding 17 pistols, 24 rifles and 10 silencers, with most of the guns being homemade and having no serial numbers. Such weapons are called “ghost guns” because of the difficulty of tracing them.

The complaint said agents also found 300 pounds of ammunition — thousands of rounds, “enough for a small war,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas Woods said in recommending a 70-month sentence.

U.S. District Judge Richard Jones agreed with the 70-month prison term recommended by prosecutors, noting that Brasfield’s four-year sentence on the previous gun charge hadn’t changed his behavior.