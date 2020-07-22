AD

The complaint says the Chauvins underreported more than $464,000 in joint income between 2014 and 2019 and says they owe the state nearly $38,000 in back taxes, penalties and interest.

AD

Chauvin, 46, was arrested May 29 and charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 25 death during a fatal encounter with police in South Minneapolis. Chauvin is being held on a minimum $1 million bond at a state prison.

Kellie Chauvin, a real estate agent, filed for divorce May 29.

— Holly Bailey

IMMIGRATION

Hearing planned on directive on census

Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday announced legislation and an emergency hearing in response to President Trump’s directive Tuesday that his administration would seek to block undocumented immigrants from being counted in congressional apportionment.

AD

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-N.Y.), chairwoman of the Oversight and Reform Committee, said the committee has invited Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, Census Bureau Director Steven Dillingham, and Census Bureau chief scientist John Abowd, along with three former bureau directors, to an emergency hearing next Wednesday.

AD

Rep. Grace Meng (D-N.Y.), a member of the House Appropriations Committee, introduced the ‘‘No Funds for Apportionment Exclusion Act,” which would prohibit the use of federal funds to implement, administer, or enforce the president’s plan. The bill has 48 co-sponsors.

The American Civil Liberties Union is preparing a lawsuit to challenge the directive, said Dale Ho, an ACLU attorney.

AD

— Tara Bahrampour

CALIFORNIA

FBI links men's rights lawyer to 2nd killing

Federal investigators have unspecified evidence linking the killing of a men’s rights lawyer in California to the suspect in the ambush shooting of a federal judge’s family in New Jersey, authorities said Wednesday.

The evidence allegedly connects Roy Den Hollander — another men’s rights attorney who was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound the day after an attack that killed the judge’s son and wounded her husband — to the death of Marc Angelucci in San Bernardino County, Calif.

AD

FBI officials in Newark on Wednesday would not describe the evidence.

Angelucci, 52, was shot to death at his home on July 11.

The FBI says Den Hollander, 72, was the “primary subject in the attack” Sunday at the home of U.S. District Judge Esther Salas in North Brunswick, N.J., where 20-year-old Daniel Anderl was killed and his father, Mark Anderl, 63, was wounded.

Salas, 51, was unharmed. Den Hollander was found dead Monday in Sullivan County, N.Y.