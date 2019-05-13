GEORGIA

Jimmy Carter recovering from broken hip

Former president Jimmy Carter is recovering from surgery after a fall Monday morning in which he broke his hip.

The Carter Center said in a statement that Carter, 94, was leaving his home in Plains, Ga., to go turkey hunting when he fell. The former president is recovering at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center in Americus after surgery that his surgeon said was successful. His wife, Rosalynn, is with him.

In March, Carter surpassed George H.W. Bush as the longest-living president in U.S. history.

Carter announced in 2015 that doctors had discovered a form of melanoma that had spread to his brain. He received his first radiation treatment at age 90. Four months later, he was — remarkably — cancer free.

— Felicia Sonmez

and Deanna Paul

CONNECTICUT

Arson suspected in mosque fire

A weekend fire at a Connecticut mosque is being investigated as arson.

New Haven Fire Chief John Alston said Monday investigators found evidence showing the fire at the Diyanet Mosque was intentionally set, and a criminal investigation involving state and federal authorities has begun.

Police and fire officials declined to disclose the nature of the evidence, saying they did not want to say anything that could hinder that investigation.

The fire, which occurred during the holy month of Ramadan, broke out at about 4 p.m. on Sunday, starting on the first floor of the mosque and spreading to the second.

One person was inside when flames broke out, but they escaped, Alston said. No one was hurt. The front of the mosque was under construction, but some areas were still being used for worship.

— Associated Press

MICHIGAN

Trooper sentenced in Detroit teen's death

A former Michigan state trooper was sentenced to at least five years in prison Monday for causing the death of a Detroit teen who crashed an all-terrain vehicle after he was shot with a Taser.

Judge Margaret Van Houten said Mark Bessner, a lawyer and experienced officer, used poor judgment when he fired the immobilizing device from the passenger seat of a moving patrol car. He was convicted of involuntary manslaughter after a second trial in April.

The maximum penalty is 15 years in prison, but Bessner will be eligible for parole after five. He quit the state police after the August 2017 incident.

Bessner and a partner were patrolling a Detroit neighborhood when Damon Grimes, 15, drove an ATV near their car. The white troopers turned around and pursued the black teen. As they got closer, Bessner fired a Taser.

Grimes crashed into a parked pickup truck and died. Bessner said he believed the boy had a gun in his waistband, but Grimes didn’t have a weapon.

— Associated Press