Salcedo was paid $100,000 to help California couple Bruce and Davina Isackson get their daughter into UCLA as a bogus soccer recruit, prosecutors said. The Isacksons have also pleaded guilty and have been cooperating with authorities in the hope of getting a lighter sentence.

Salcedo also took a $100,000 bribe from the admissions consultant at the center of the scheme, Rick Singer, to “recruit” the son of Xiaoning Sui, of Surrey, British Columbia, to his team, authorities said. Singer and Sui have also pleaded guilty.

Salcedo pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in a hearing held in front of a Boston federal court judge via videoconference because of the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani said she would decide whether to accept his plea deal at a later date after further review.

He is the sixth coach to plead guilty in the high-profile case. Three other coaches are fighting the charges.

Nearly 30 prominent parents have pleaded guilty in the case dubbed “Operation Varsity Blues.”

— Associated Press

KENTUCKY

Rand Paul's attacker gets longer sentence

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor was resentenced Monday to an extra seven months behind bars and six months in home detention for tackling and injuring the Kentucky lawmaker over a lawn-care dispute.

Rene Boucher originally was given a 30-day sentence after pleading guilty to assaulting a member of Congress. Federal prosecutors argued the sentence was too lenient, describing the 2017 attack outside Paul’s home in Bowling Green, Ky., as “vicious and unprovoked.” They sought at least 21 months for Boucher.

On Monday, another federal judge ordered Boucher to serve eight months in prison followed by six months of home confinement for the assault. He was given credit for the 30 days he has served behind bars.

Paul (R-Ky.) suffered multiple broken ribs and later underwent lung and hernia surgeries that he linked to the attack.

Paul sued Boucher over the attack, and a jury last year awarded the Republican lawmaker more than $580,000 in damages and medical expenses.

— Associated Press

WEATHER

Hanna weakens but flooding still a threat

A downgraded Hanna continued weakening on Monday but its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and northern Mexico that have been dealing with a surge in coronavirus cases.

Now a tropical depression, Hanna was 65 miles north of Fresnillo in the Mexican state of Zacatecas as its winds weakened to about 25 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Its remnants still threatened to bring rainfall and flash flooding to waterlogged parts of South Texas and Northern Mexico.

In the aftermath of Hanna, which dumped up to 16 inches of rain in some parts of South Texas and northern Mexico, officials reported two people died in the northern Mexican city of Ramos Arispe, near Monterrey, after torrents of water unleashed by Hanna swept their vehicle away. Three people were reported missing in Monterrey and three more were missing in the border city of Reynosa, across from McAllen, Tex., according to Mexico’s national civil defense office.