NEW YORK

Self-help group co-founder pleads guilty to conspiracy

A co-founder of an embattled Upstate New York self-help organization pleaded guilty on Wednesday in a case featuring sensational claims that some followers became branded sex slaves.

An emotional Nancy Salzman told a judge in federal court in Brooklyn that she teamed up with Keith Raniere, the NXIVM group’s self-styled spiritual leader, because she wanted to help people improve their lives. She admitted that she later lost her way when she joined efforts to spy on perceived enemies seeking to expose the Albany-based group as a cross between a pyramid scheme and a cult.

Salzman, a registered nurse who was known as “Prefect” within NXIVM, was involved in stealing identities of the group’s critics and hacking into their email accounts from 2003 to 2008, prosecutors said. They also alleged that she conspired to doctor videotapes showing her teaching NXIVM’s lessons before the tapes were turned over to plaintiffs in a New Jersey lawsuit against the group.

The plea comes about six weeks before Raniere is set to go on trial on charges alleging that a secret master-slave society within NXIVM brainwashed women into having unwanted sex with him and had them branded with his initials in initiation ceremonies. Also charged in the case are Salzman’s daughter as well as Seagram liquor fortune heiress Clare Bronfman and actress Allison Mack, best known for playing a teenage friend of Superman on the “Smallville” TV series. They have all denied the charges.

There was no agreement to cooperate with prosecutors as part of Salzman’s guilty plea to a conspiracy charge that carries an estimated maximum term of 41 months in prison under sentencing guidelines.

Raniere, 58, was arrested in Mexico in 2018 and is being held without bail in Brooklyn on sex-trafficking charges. At the time of his capture, Mack was living with him at a luxury villa in Puerto Vallarta, according to court papers.

— Associated Press

CONNECTICUT

Diocese settles in priest abuse case

A Roman Catholic diocese in Connecticut has agreed to pay a former altar boy $900,000 to settle claims that he was sexually abused by a priest.

The lawsuit against the Diocese of Norwich was filed in 2016 by a man who said he was abused “hundreds of times” starting when he was 11 years old in 1990 and continuing for six years by Paul Hebert at Most Holy Trinity Church in Pomfret.

The Hartford Courant reported that the sides were supposed to pick a jury in January but the trial was postponed while further mediation took place.

The diocese said in a statement it hopes the settlement “brings closure to the parties involved.”

An attorney for the former altar boy said his client “is relieved that this ordeal is over.”

— Associated Press

WEST VIRGINIA

2 arrested in vehicle crash at FBI facility

Two people have been arrested after a vehicle crashed through a gate at an FBI facility in northern West Virginia, the bureau said Wednesday.

News outlets reported the vehicle went through the gate at the Criminal Justice Information Services Division facility in Clarksburg on Tuesday and went over a hill. The FBI office in Pittsburgh said in a statement that both suspects fled before being apprehended.

The statement said the incident is not believed to be related to terrorism. The names of the suspects were not released. No charges were immediately filed, and the incident remains under investigation.

The FBI’s website says the high-tech facility provides “state of-the-art tools and services” to law enforcement, the national security and intelligence community and the public.

— Associated Press

Earthquake hits Hawaii volcano: A magnitude-5.5 earthquake hit the southern flank of Hawaii's Kilauea volcano early Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said. Light to moderate shaking was felt across the Big Island and Maui, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. Kilauea is one of the world's most active volcanoes. It has been quiet for months after an eruption that began last May destroyed more than 700 homes. The geological survey's Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the quake had "no apparent effect" on Kilauea volcanic activity.

— Associated Press