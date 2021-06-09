The commandant of the Marine Corps met personally with Maj. Gen. Robert F. Castellvi, the former commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, who has been suspended since April from his position as inspector general of the Marine Corps.
An investigation by the maritime branch found the incident July 30 off San Clemente Island was caused by inadequate training, shabby maintenance of the 35-year-old amphibious assault vehicles and poor judgment by commanders.
The investigation found the troops had not received appropriate instruction on escaping the amphibious assault vehicle quickly, and the unit had not completed a required evaluation meant to address any issues before the exercise.
Castellvi was the commanding general of the 1st Marine Division, of Camp Pendleton, north of San Diego, during the exercise. He became Marine Corps inspector general several weeks after the incident.
Action was taken against 11 other Marine officials who were previously removed from their jobs or otherwise disciplined.
— Associated Press
TEXAS
Man resentenced after 45 years on death row
The longest-serving death row inmate in the United States was resentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after prosecutors in Texas concluded the 71-year-old man is ineligible for execution and incompetent for retrial because of his long history of mental illness.
Raymond Riles has spent more than 45 years on death row for fatally shooting John Thomas Henry in 1974 at a Houston car lot after a disagreement over a vehicle. He is the country’s longest-serving death row prisoner, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
Riles was resentenced after the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled in April that his “death sentence can no longer stand” because jurors did not properly consider his history of mental illness.
— Associated Press
COLORADO
JBS settles Muslim discrimination lawsuit
The second-largest producer of beef, pork and chicken in the United States will pay up to $5.5 million to settle a lawsuit that claimed the company discriminated against Muslim employees at a meat processing plant in northern Colorado.
The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit in federal court in Denver in 2010, saying JBS Swift & Co. discriminated against employees at its beef processing plant in Greeley by denying them bathroom breaks and disciplining them more harshly than other workers because they were Muslim, immigrants from Somalia and Black.
JBS USA LLC, doing business as JBS Swift & Co., must pay the $5.5 million to about 300 employees who were included in the settlement, which was announced by the commission on Wednesday.
Nikki Richardson, a spokeswoman for JBS USA, said the company does not admit any liability in the settlement and “is committed to diversity and inclusion in the workplace.”
According to the lawsuit, JBS prevented Muslim employees from praying and harassed them when they tried to pray during scheduled breaks and bathroom breaks.
— Associated Press