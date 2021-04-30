The Commerce Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The lawmakers asked for internal documents related to the state population totals released on April 26. The release date came four months later than the statutory deadline because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The results showed lower than expected results in states such as Texas, Florida and Arizona, and higher than expected results in states such as New York, California, Minnesota and New Mexico.
State population totals are used to allocate a decade’s worth of House seats and electoral college votes. Texas and Florida were expected to gain up to three and two seats, respectively, but gained only two and one.
Census experts noted that generally, states with higher than expected counts set aside more funding for census outreach through their legislative process than states with lower than expected counts.
— Tara Bahrampour
MISSOURI
Man suspected of shooting officer killed
A 21-year-old eastern Missouri man suspected of shooting a police officer was shot and killed when he fired several rounds at officers who were pursuing him, authorities said.
Joe Robideau, of Troy, died after being shot Thursday evening, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office said.
Robideau was a suspect in the shooting of a St. Peters police officer during a traffic stop earlier Thursday. That officer was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound to the leg and released.
— Associated Press
NORTH CAROLINA
Gov. pardons man acquitted of murder
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper (D) granted a pardon of innocence Friday to a man imprisoned for two decades before his two murder convictions were vacated more than four years ago by a trial judge.
The pardon means Darryl Anthony Howard, who is now 58, can apply to the North Carolina Industrial Commission for compensation of up to $750,000 for his wrongful convictions.
Howard was convicted in Durham County court in 1995 in the 1991 deaths of 29-year-old Doris Washington and her 13-year-old daughter, Nishonda. He was serving an 80-year prison sentence for convictions on two counts of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree arson.
The mother and daughter also appeared to have been sexually assaulted. Years after the conviction, Howard’s attorneys tested rape kits related to the case and uncovered new evidence, according to Cooper’s pardon. In 2014, Judge Orlando Hudson threw out Howard’s sentence, saying the prosecutor had failed to share with defense attorneys a police memo and other evidence that pointed to suspects other than Howard.
But Howard remained in prison, and in August 2016, Hudson freed him after ruling that DNA evidence showed he didn’t participate in the rapes or the murders. Howard ordered a new trial, but the Durham district attorney’s office soon after dismissed the case, which was based heavily on the testimony of witnesses at the Durham public housing project where the killings occurred.
— Associated Press