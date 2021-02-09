AD

At one point, a participant who said he was in Washington on Jan. 6 asked Shirkey about the riot.

He responded: “That wasn’t Trump people. That’s been a hoax from day one. That was all prearranged.”

Another participant, who also said he had been in Washington, suggested that police tear-gassed “their own guards.”

Shirkey said: “Why wasn’t there more security there? It was ridiculous. It was all staged,” claiming that then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) “was part of it. . . . They wanted to have a mess.” He added that some Trump backers “probably got caught up in the emotion” of the mob.

The Capitol siege stunned the world as hundreds of Trump supporters ransacked the building to try to stop the certification of President Biden’s win. Five people died, including a police officer.

Shirkey did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.

— Associated Press

WISCONSIN

Man pleads guilty to vaccine tampering attempt

A former Wisconsin pharmacist pleaded guilty on Tuesday in federal court to charges that he tried to spoil dozens of vials of the coronavirus vaccine.

Federal prosecutors last month charged Steven Brandenburg, 46, of Grafton with two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products. He pleaded guilty to both counts during a videoconference with U.S. District Judge Brett Ludwig in Milwaukee.

The charges carry a maximum combined sentence of 20 years in prison and $500,000 in fines. Prosecutors agreed to recommend that Ludwig give him at least three years and five months and at most four years and three months for his guilty pleas. The judge scheduled a sentencing hearing for June 8.

Prosecutors had asked Ludwig to jail Brandenburg until sentencing. Ludwig ordered Brandenburg to submit to GPS monitoring until sentencing and undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police arrested Brandenburg on Dec. 31 as part of an investigation into how 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine were left for hours outside a refrigerator at Advocate Aurora Health in Grafton, a Milwaukee suburb, over Christmas. The vials contained enough vaccine to inoculate more than 500 people.

— Associated Press

TEXAS

Virus may have killed a death row inmate

A Texas death row inmate who raped and strangled a 77-year-old woman at her Houston home nearly 27 years ago has died after being diagnosed with covid-19, his attorney said Tuesday.

Jorge Villanueva, 66, had been receiving treatment for liver cancer when he recently tested positive for the coronavirus, said Jeremy Schepers, one of his lawyers.

Villanueva died Saturday afternoon at Hospital Galveston, a medical facility run by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, agency spokesman Jeremy Desel said.

A formal cause of death has not been confirmed, but Schepers said in an email that hospital records “indicate that COVID-19 is the presumed, but as of yet unconfirmed, cause of death.”

Villanueva, who had been on death row for nearly 25 years, did not have an execution date at the time of his death. Villanueva was convicted of the August 1994 slaying of Maria Jova Montiel.