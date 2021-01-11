Gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park were tested after two began coughing.

The three infected gorillas are “expected to fully recover,” according to a news release by the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, an agency of the USDA.

Authorities suspect an asymptomatic staff member with covid-19 infected the gorillas, the statement said.

As of November of 2020, 119 animals — mostly dogs and cats — had tested positive for the coronavirus in the United States. Four tigers from New York were the first animals confirmed infected with the virus in March of last year, according to the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service database.

— Paulina Villegas

MISSISSIPPI

Governor signs law for flag without rebel sign

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves signed a bill Monday that gives the state a new flag that no longer carries the Confederate battle emblem.

The bill signing happened a little more than six months after legislators retired the last state flag in the United States that included the rebel symbol.

During a signing ceremony, Reeves (R) said the old flag was “a prominent roadblock to unity.”

The new flag has a magnolia and the phrase “In God We Trust.”

Momentum to change the Mississippi flag built quickly in June as protests against racial injustice were happening across the nation. Legislators created a commission to design a new flag, specifying that the banner could not include Confederate imagery and that it must include “In God We Trust.”

The public submitted more than 3,000 proposals, and the commission chose the design that has a magnolia blossom encircled by white stars representing Mississippi as the 20th state, plus a single gold star representing Native Americans. The gold star is made of diamond shapes that are significant to the Choctaw culture. The flag also has gold stripes representing the artistic heritage of a state that has produced blues great B.B. King and Nobel Prize-winning novelist William Faulkner.